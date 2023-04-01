RECON KY honors 2023 Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame inductees during KY Chamber conference















RECON KY, a consortium working to promote long-term recovery in Kentucky, honored its 2023 Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame inductees during the Kentucky Chamber’s fifth annual Recovery in the Workplace Conference this week.

• Van Ingram, executive director of the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy, received the Congressman Hal Rogers Award, which recognizes Kentucky policymakers, elected officials and public officials who have advocated for legislation and public policies to address the addiction crisis and help more Kentuckians reach long-term recovery from substance use disorders. • Charlotte Wethington, founder of Casey’s Law, received the Jay Davidson Award, which recognizes individuals who have advocated for Kentuckians in their journeys to long-term recovery. NKY’s Charlotte Wethington who lives in Morningview became a recovery advocate following the 2002 overdose death of her son, Casey. She served as a Kenton County school teacher. Her second retirement was in 2015 after serving 10 years as Recovery Advocate for Transitions, Inc., an agency providing treatment and related services for families with substance use disorders. She now serves part-time as a recovery advocate for Addiction Recovery Care. As Casey’s mom, she initiated a Kentucky state law known as “Casey’s Law”, (KRS 222.430-222.437) which became effective July 13, 2004. Wethington has devoted her life to this cause for twenty years, speaking at every opportunity to raise awareness about the disease of addiction and inspire others to advocacy. • Toyotomi is the Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame’s Employer of the Year, which recognizes a business that has championed second chance employment and helped reduce stigma around recovery in the workplace. Toyotomi is a certified Fair Chance Employer by the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy and Kentucky Chamber Foundation. • Jeff Whitehead, former executive director of the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, received a Special Honor in recognition of his decades-long career with EKCEP and his role in creating innovative workforce programs for people in recovery.

“It is an honor to be recognized in the Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame,” said Ingram. “Kentucky is committed to removing the stigma, expanding recovery treatment and providing our 120 counties with the resources needed to make sure every Kentuckian fighting an addiction has a successful journey to recovery. Team Kentucky is here today, tomorrow and the next day for our families, brothers, sisters and loved ones – one life lost is one too many. Don’t wait – find help now.”

“To be the recipient of the 2023 Jay Davidson Recovery Hall of Fame Award is truly an amazing honor. As he has done for so many, Jay paved the way for me, a grieving mom who two decades ago knew nothing of recovery advocacy,” said Wethington. “Casey’s Law is a testament to the power of shared stories and of devoted advocates who carry the message of hope in recovery. It has been my privilege and purpose to be the bearer of Casey’s light and to be a part of a growing chorus for recovery. Hopefully in so doing, other states whether near or far will replicate the process that’s been proven to work in Kentucky for 18 years.”

“Kentucky’s business community has become a national leader in helping people in recovery return to the workforce, and Toyotomi is grateful to be a part of these efforts,” said Russell Graves, general manager of Toyotomi. “We pride ourselves in being a workplace that welcomes people in recovery and supports them in their journeys to health and healing. As the Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame’s Employer of the Year, we will continue to do our part in reducing stigma around recovery in the workplace and encourage other employers to do the same.”

“Throughout my career, I’ve seen the transformative impact of second chance employment and all the good that can happen from organizations and individuals coming together to help those who are working toward recovery,” said Whitehead. “I’m humbled to receive this award and remain optimistic about Kentucky’s efforts to address the addiction crisis moving forward.”

“Our 2023 Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame inductees have devoted decades of their personal and professional lives to addressing addiction in our communities. Their passion, innovation and leadership are an inspiration to us all,” said Tim Robinson, founding member of RECON KY and president and CEO of Addiction Recovery Care. “Kentucky has been blessed with so many champions for recovery, and it’s an honor to know and work alongside each and every one of them.”

“Kentucky is truly leading the way when it comes to reducing stigma around recovery in the workplace, and I’m so encouraged by the tremendous progress we’ve made in recent years,” said Beth Davisson, founding member of RECON KY and senior vice president of the Kentucky Chamber Foundation. “We are fortunate to have a business community that’s so eager to play a role in addressing the state’s substance use crisis, and we’re proud to recognize those employers who are doing their part to help people in recovery reenter the workforce.”

The Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame launched in 2021 with U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers and Jay Davidson of The Healing Place as its inaugural inductees.

RECON KY