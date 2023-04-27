Prep Sports Notebook: State’s leading scorer in boys basketball announces college commitment

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Jacob Meyer is on a roll. Earlier this month, he was voted first-team all-state in boys basketball. Last week, he was one of the seniors named to the Kentucky All-Stars team. This week, he made a commitment with an NCAA Division I college program.
The Holy Cross senior point guard announced on Tuesday that he will continue his academic and athletic career at Coastal Carolina University, one of 14 teams in the Sun Belt Conference.
Meyer, who set a 9th Region career scoring record with 3,280 total points, was recruited by several other Division I programs. He made a verbal commitment with Western Kentucky University prior to his junior season and withdrew it last summer.
He’s the first high school recruit that Coastal Carolina has landed this year. The Chanticleers posted an 11-20 record last season with two seniors among the team’s top three scorers.
Meyer’s ability to score and create offense impressed college recruiters. He finished his senior season at Holy Cross with the state’s highest scoring average, 38.6, for the second straight year. He also averaged 8.4 rebounds and shot 54.6 percent from the field with his ability to take the ball to the basket.
In January, Meyer set an All “A” Classic state tournament record by scoring 157 points in four games for a 39.2 average. That’s another reason he was voted first-team all-state in the Courier-Journal newspaper’s statewide coaches poll.
The other local player named to the Kentucky All-Stars boys team is Jeramiah Israel of Lloyd. The girls roster includes Whitney Lind of Cooper and Abby Holtman of Ryle. The annual games against the Indiana All-Stars will be June 9 at Owensboro Sports Center and June 10 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
CovCath has another tight end drawing college offers like Mayer
Michael Mayer is expected to become the first-ever Covington Catholic graduate drafted by the NFL on Thursday after cutting short his record-setting career as a tight end for the University of Notre Dame.
CovCath fans attending the high school’s annual Sports Stag will be watching the draft to see what NFL team selects Mayer, who was Notre Dame’s all-time leader in pass receptions at tight end with 180.
The CovCath football team will have a senior tight end on next year’s roster who’s being widely recruited by major college teams. Willie Rodriquez is ranked among the nation’s top players in that position.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound prospect has received scholarship offers from more than 30 NCAA Division I football programs. The list includes Kentucky, Cincinnati, Indiana, Purdue, Illinois, Minnesota, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Pittsburgh, and South Carolina.
Rodriquez has also made recruiting visits to Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State, according to his Twitter account. None of those teams have made him offers.
Last season, Rodriquez played tight end and linebacker in the first six games for CovCath before being sidelined by an injury. He caught 14 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns while making 10 tackles and two quarterback sacks on defense.
Ludlow football coach resigns with 35-32 record in six seasons
Greg Taphouse resigned as head coach of the Ludlow football team after compiling a 35-32 record over the last six seasons that included a 3-6 record in Class 1A playoff games.
The Panthers finished 8-3, 8-4 and 8-4 in their first three seasons under Taphouse. After his first season in 2017, he received the Owen Hauck Award for having the team that showed the most improvement.
Ludlow’s records were 4-6, 3-8 and 4-7 the last three years. One of the seniors on this year’s roster was quarterback Jaxson Rice, who averaged 201 yards per game with his passing and rushing. The Panthers will also be losing Andrew Kendall to graduation. He made a team-high 102 tackles on defense and caught five touchdowns passes on offense.
A statewide realignment will have Ludlow in a new Class 1A district for the next two seasons with Brossart, Holy Cross and Trimble County. The Panthers will also be playing on a new synthetic turf field.
The local high schools that have already hired new head football coaches for next season are Beechwood (Jay Volker), Bellevue (Chad Montgomery) and Scott (Jake Owens).