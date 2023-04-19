Prep Sports Notebook: NewCath girls basketball coach resigns after five seasons with program















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Newport Central Catholic girls basketball coach Ralph Meyer III announced his resignation on Tuesday after five seasons in charge of the Thoroughbreds program.

A 1998 NewCath graduate, Meyer began his coaching career at the high school in 2003 as an assistant with the boys basketball program. He was named girls head coach in 2018 and compiled a 89-57 in five seasons. His teams won 9th Region All “A” Classic titles in 2020 and 2021 and the 36th District tournament title in 2022.

“I would like to thank Principal Kenny Collopy and Athletic Director Jeff Schulkens for the opportunity to lead the girls basketball program over the last five years,” Meyer said in a media release from the school.

“In my 20 years of coaching basketball at NCC, I’ve worked with many talented coaches and players on both the girls and boys side that still remain like family to me today. I’d also like to thank the families of all the players over the many years for their support as the many young men and women I’ve had the opportunity to coach. I look forward to the continued success of both programs.”

NewCath girls posted a 17-10 record under coach Meyer last season. Most of the starters on that team were underclassmen, including sophomore guard Caroline Eaglin, who led the 9th Region in scoring with a 24.8 average.

NewCath athletic director Jeff Schulkens said Meyer had a positive impact on the young men and women of NCC for the last 20 years. “His love for the game and devotion to NCC is unmeasurable,” he added.

The school is accepting applications for the vacant coaching position. Please contact Schulkens at 859-292-0001 (ext. 511) or jschulkens@ncchs.com if interested.

Nationally ranked club volleyball team includes five local players

A club volleyball team that includes five Northern Kentucky high school players is ranked among the top 10 in the nation in the 17-year-old age group after compiling a 49-8 record in USA Volleyball tournaments.

Tsunami 17, a Northern Kentucky Volleyball Club team, has a roster that includes Macey Lentz, Alivia Skidmore and Elizabeth Tabeling of St. Henry, Lilly Hamburg of Conner and Julia Hunt of Holy Cross.

The team has already qualified for the 17 Open Nationals to be held July 3-6 in Chicago. It earned a berth after winning the Triple Crown NIT, placing second in the Big South Tournament and placing third in the Adidas Windy City Tournament.

Hunt and Skidmore have been invited to the USA Volleyball National Team Development Program later this summer.

This is the third straight year that Hunt will participate in the program that uses a scouting network to locate the best high school players in the country. The 6-foot-3 hitter is ranked among the nation’s top 10 players in the class of 2024.

Hunt and Skidmore have already made college commitments. Hunt accepted a scholarship offer from the University of Washington and Skidmore will continue her playing career at Western Kentucky University.



Their Tsunami teammates include four Cincinnati high school players — Abby Yoder and Sydney Barrett of Kings, Lilly Gillespie of Turpin and Kaleigh Frietch of St. Ursula.

Cooper senior places 11th in boys archery state tournament

The top local finisher in the boys state archery tournament held on Tuesday was Cooper senior Thane Hudelson, who tied for 11th in the individual standings with a 291 total score.

In the girls state tournament, Ryle eighth-grader Abigail Jewell led the list of local scorers with a 286 that tied for 26th place. There were three other junior high students from around the state who placed among the top 12.

Harrison County swept the boys and girls team titles. Ryle placed sixth in the boys and ninth in the girls team standings.