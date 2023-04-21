Operation Sweet Treat makes stop at Point/ARC with 50-case donation of cookies from Girl Scouts















By Andy Furman

Point/ARC

There were fifty cases.

Count ‘em.

Fifty cases of peanut-butter patty cookies – make that Girl Scout peanut-butter Girl Scout patty cookies.

And they were delivered to The Point/Arc this week.

Nope – it wasn’t a mistake.

“The Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road has a program called Operation Sweet Treat,” said Carolyn McNerney, who has been with the Girl Scouts 37 years as Product Program Director.

“We encourage our Girl Scouts to participate in the program while selling cookies. We like for our girls to ask customers to donate a box or two towards our share program,” McNerney said.

And the young ladies spread out all the cookie donations to various organizations, according to McNerney.

“Make that various amazing organizations like The Point,” she said.

McNerney said she is fortunate enough to know Regina Watts through a mutual friend.

Watts is the Director of Activities and Special Events at the non-profit organization which celebrated 50 years of service in 2022.

“I just love her (Regina’s) passion with the clients and the organization,” McNerney said. “The smiles that she brings to all the faces at The Point are priceless.

“We chose The Point because of the mission to helping and encouraging others to grow to their fullest potential,” McNerney said.

This year, she said, her council donated a portion to The Point, local Police and Fire Departments, and Kentucky State Police to use for their Trooper Camp and local food banks, just to name a few.

“Our history of filling in the gaps by creating integrated programs gives individuals with I/DD the opportunity to become contributing and inclusive members of our community and provides the self-esteem and pride that we all

seek,” said Judi Gerding, president and founder of The Pont/Arc.

In 1982, The Point/Arc opened its first social enterprise. The Point Restaurant, to provide vocational training to individuals with I/DD. In 1985, The Point Commercial Cleaning Company and Employment Program to provide job training, placement and life-long follow-up was created. The Point Commercial Laundry was established in 1996. In 2012, The Point/Arc opened the doors to The Point Apparel Company and The Point Perk coffee shop opened in 2015, “as a way for the community to come in for a feel-good cup of coffee, and to see our mission in action,” Gerding said.

The Point/Arc established its first group home in 1995. Currently, The Point owns and operates 18 well-maintained homes in neighborhoods that house nearly 60 residents. The group homes are in Campbell, Kenton and Boone Counties.

In 1999, to fill a social void in the lives of those The Point/Arc serves, The Point Activities Program was launched with weekly social events, seasonal sports, monthly dances, and vacation trips. In 2004, to provide community awareness and education for individuals with I/DD, The Point Outreach and Educational programs were established.

Today, The Point/Arc has educational programs, which include social communication, transition programs, and career development.

The Point/Arc now serves more than 1,400 people annually through its programs and services.