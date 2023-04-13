One in five Kentuckians at risk for mpox; vaccines are available from local health departments















By Sarah Ladd

Kentucky Lantern

About one in five Kentuckians who are at risk for mpox — formerly called “monkeypox” — have received their vaccinations, Gov. Beshear said recently.



The estimated at-risk population in Kentucky is 19,344, Beshear said. Of those, 21% got one dose of vaccine and 12% got two doses, compared to 37% and 23% nationally.



Mpox is characterized by rashes, swollen lymph nodes, fever, cold-like symptoms and more. The disease comes from a virus in the smallpox family.

Mpox spreads through close contact with an infected person, including sex, kissing, hugging, and other intimate contact. A person is contagious until their scabs fall off and new skin forms underneath, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Those at higher risk for severe outcomes from mpox, according to the CDC, are those younger than 1, pregnant people, the immunocompromised and people who have had atopic dermatitis or eczema.



The CDC reported Kentucky had 104 cases as of March 29. The only neighboring state with fewer was West Virginia, with 12 cases.



“We have these (vaccine) doses available for those who are interested,” Beshear said.



For a full list of Kentucky’s health departments offering vaccines, click here.

The World Health Organization renamed mpox from “monkeypox” after concerns of “racist and stigmatizing language” associated with the former name.

Sarah Ladd covers health issues for The Kentucky Lantern. She is a Louisville-based journalist from West Kentucky.