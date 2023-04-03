Northern Kentucky Education Council names annual Excellence in Education honorees; event April 25















The Northern Kentucky Education Council has announced its annual Excellence in Education Honorees to be recognized at its 2023 Excellence in Education Celebration on April 25 from 5-8:30 p.m. at Receptions Event Center in Erlanger.

The Excellence in Education Honorees are:

Academic All-Star Awards

Bilal Elayyadi, Ignite Institute

Aslhyn Garcia Miranda, Dayton High School

Bianca Hemsath, Highlands High School

Abdullah Karazon, Ludlow High School

Ethan Taylor, Campbell County High School

Charlotte Webster, Boone County High School



Career and Technical All-Star Awards

Eli Blair, Grant County High School

Shafick Celis Munoz, Beechwood High School

Ben Chenot, Boone County High School

Adam Dizdarevic, Dixie Heights High School

Joshua Faulkner, Campbell County High School

Ethan Noonchester, Bellevue High School

Student Leadership Awards

Brenna Henry, Beechwood High School

Alexandra Perry, Ignite Institute

Katrina Rolfsen, Dixie Heights High School

Katherine Schroder, Cooper High School

Damarcus Winn, Holmes High School

Against All Odds Awards

Jamison Harris, Dixie Heights High School

Molly Hunt, Lloyd Memorial High School

Caroline Moore, Highlands High School

Audrey Shelton, Grant County High School

Kiersten Tobias Pemberton, Campbell County High School

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Scholarships

Abdullah Karazon, Ludlow High School

Addyson Osborne, Notre Dame Academy

Alyssa Smith, Newport Central Catholic High School

Ashley Downing, Larry A. Ryle High School

Avery Cox, East Central High School

Brogan Callioni, Villa Madonna Academy

Brooklyn Garlich, Bishop Brossart High School

Cheyenne Turner, Randall K. Cooper High School

Claire Duncan, Conner High School

Elaine Chan, Ignite Institute

Elizabeth Deis, St. Henry District High School

Emily Mahaney, Larry A. Ryle High School

Faith McNamara, St. Henry District High School

Isabelle Minning, Notre Dame Academy

Josephine Halbauer, Highlands High School

Kayla Northcutt, Notre Dame Academy

Liam Collins, Villa Madonna Academy

Madelynn Serve, Beechwood High School

Madison Messmer, Ignite Institute

Morgan Shipp, Williamstown Independent School

Rachel Herron, Conner High School

Rachel Panko, Notre Dame Academy

Sarah Yu, Highlands High School

Skylar Reeves, Goshen High School

Trisha Puthenpurackal, Turpin High School

Golden Apple Awards

Stephanie Abney, Newport Intermediate School

Josh Bates, Beechwood High School

Caroline Bragg, White’s Tower Elementary School

Daniel Dempsey, Lloyd Memorial High School

LeAnnda Drysdale, Williamstown Elementary School

Michelle Fair, Ruth Moyer Elementary School

Carrie Faulhaber, Dixie Heights High School

Melanie Gleason, Tichenor Middle School

Sinda Henson, Walton-Verona Early Childhood Center

Jessica Holleman, Dorothy Howell Elementary School

Melissa Keller, Ludlow High School

Deanna Landrum, Southgate Independent Schools

Molly Lemker, Owen County Preschool

Paul Mackiewicz, Holmes High School

JoAnn Nassano, Campbell Ridge Elementary School

Betsy Powell, Campbell County High School

Stephanie Prince, Southern Elementary School

Ashleigh Shields, New Haven Elementary School

Adam Staff, Crossroads Elementary School

Raven Wright, Crittenden-Mt. Zion Elementary School

Chris Zimmerman, Mary A. Goetz Elementary School

Extraordinary Service Awards

Amy Meyer, Secretary, Campbell County High School

Joe Webster, Maintenance/Head Custodian, Grant County Middle School

Joseph Weyer, Building Supervisor, Woodfill Elementary School

Student Services Award

Thad Dusing, Counselor, Dixie Heights High School

One to One Distinguished Service Award

Betsy Glick, One to One Reading Coach

Lifetime Achievement Award Honorees

The Lifetime Achievement Award honors outstanding education, business and community leaders who have supported student success in Northern Kentucky throughout their career.

• Rob Haney, Chief Operations Officer, Kenton County School District

• Kelly Middleton, Superintendent, Retired, Newport Independent School District

• Dr. David Rust, Superintendent, Retired, Campbell County School District

Robert J. Storer Education Champion Award Honorees

The Robert J. Storer Education Champion Award is presented to individuals that have contributed to the Northern Kentucky education community by advocating for world-class education and sharing generously of resources, knowledge and skills.

• Dr. Laura Koehl, Board of Trustee member, Thomas More University

• Shelby Krentz, Director of Early College Opportunities, Gateway Community & Technical College

• Dr. Diana McGill, Dean of the College of Arts and Science, Northern Kentucky University

Business Engagement of the Year Award Honorees

The Business Engagement of the Year Award recognizes area businesses that are dedicated to improving student achievement through high-impact partnership activities.

• Newport Police Department, Newport Independent School District

• North American Stainless, Carroll County School District

A.D. Albright Administrator of the Year Award Honoree

The A.D. Albright Administrator of the Year Award recognizes an administrator who is making a difference by promoting educational excellence in Northern Kentucky.

• Justin Kaiser, Principal, Beechwood High School

To purchase tickets, click here.