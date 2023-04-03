Northern Kentucky Education Council names annual Excellence in Education honorees; event April 25

The Northern Kentucky Education Council has announced its annual Excellence in Education Honorees to be recognized at its 2023 Excellence in Education Celebration on April 25 from 5-8:30 p.m. at Receptions Event Center in Erlanger.
The Excellence in Education Honorees are:
Academic All-Star Awards
Bilal Elayyadi, Ignite Institute
Aslhyn Garcia Miranda, Dayton High School
Bianca Hemsath, Highlands High School
Abdullah Karazon, Ludlow High School
Ethan Taylor, Campbell County High School
Charlotte Webster, Boone County High School
Career and Technical All-Star Awards
Eli Blair, Grant County High School
Shafick Celis Munoz, Beechwood High School
Ben Chenot, Boone County High School
Adam Dizdarevic, Dixie Heights High School
Joshua Faulkner, Campbell County High School
Ethan Noonchester, Bellevue High School
Student Leadership Awards
Brenna Henry, Beechwood High School
Alexandra Perry, Ignite Institute
Katrina Rolfsen, Dixie Heights High School
Katherine Schroder, Cooper High School
Damarcus Winn, Holmes High School
Against All Odds Awards
Jamison Harris, Dixie Heights High School
Molly Hunt, Lloyd Memorial High School
Caroline Moore, Highlands High School
Audrey Shelton, Grant County High School
Kiersten Tobias Pemberton, Campbell County High School
St. Elizabeth Healthcare Scholarships
Abdullah Karazon, Ludlow High School
Addyson Osborne, Notre Dame Academy
Alyssa Smith, Newport Central Catholic High School
Ashley Downing, Larry A. Ryle High School
Avery Cox, East Central High School
Brogan Callioni, Villa Madonna Academy
Brooklyn Garlich, Bishop Brossart High School
Cheyenne Turner, Randall K. Cooper High School
Claire Duncan, Conner High School
Elaine Chan, Ignite Institute
Elizabeth Deis, St. Henry District High School
Emily Mahaney, Larry A. Ryle High School
Faith McNamara, St. Henry District High School
Isabelle Minning, Notre Dame Academy
Josephine Halbauer, Highlands High School
Kayla Northcutt, Notre Dame Academy
Liam Collins, Villa Madonna Academy
Madelynn Serve, Beechwood High School
Madison Messmer, Ignite Institute
Morgan Shipp, Williamstown Independent School
Rachel Herron, Conner High School
Rachel Panko, Notre Dame Academy
Sarah Yu, Highlands High School
Skylar Reeves, Goshen High School
Trisha Puthenpurackal, Turpin High School
Golden Apple Awards
Stephanie Abney, Newport Intermediate School
Josh Bates, Beechwood High School
Caroline Bragg, White’s Tower Elementary School
Daniel Dempsey, Lloyd Memorial High School
LeAnnda Drysdale, Williamstown Elementary School
Michelle Fair, Ruth Moyer Elementary School
Carrie Faulhaber, Dixie Heights High School
Melanie Gleason, Tichenor Middle School
Sinda Henson, Walton-Verona Early Childhood Center
Jessica Holleman, Dorothy Howell Elementary School
Melissa Keller, Ludlow High School
Deanna Landrum, Southgate Independent Schools
Molly Lemker, Owen County Preschool
Paul Mackiewicz, Holmes High School
JoAnn Nassano, Campbell Ridge Elementary School
Betsy Powell, Campbell County High School
Stephanie Prince, Southern Elementary School
Ashleigh Shields, New Haven Elementary School
Adam Staff, Crossroads Elementary School
Raven Wright, Crittenden-Mt. Zion Elementary School
Chris Zimmerman, Mary A. Goetz Elementary School
Extraordinary Service Awards
Amy Meyer, Secretary, Campbell County High School
Joe Webster, Maintenance/Head Custodian, Grant County Middle School
Joseph Weyer, Building Supervisor, Woodfill Elementary School
Student Services Award
Thad Dusing, Counselor, Dixie Heights High School
One to One Distinguished Service Award
Betsy Glick, One to One Reading Coach
Lifetime Achievement Award Honorees
The Lifetime Achievement Award honors outstanding education, business and community leaders who have supported student success in Northern Kentucky throughout their career.
• Rob Haney, Chief Operations Officer, Kenton County School District
• Kelly Middleton, Superintendent, Retired, Newport Independent School District
• Dr. David Rust, Superintendent, Retired, Campbell County School District
Robert J. Storer Education Champion Award Honorees
The Robert J. Storer Education Champion Award is presented to individuals that have contributed to the Northern Kentucky education community by advocating for world-class education and sharing generously of resources, knowledge and skills.
• Dr. Laura Koehl, Board of Trustee member, Thomas More University
• Shelby Krentz, Director of Early College Opportunities, Gateway Community & Technical College
• Dr. Diana McGill, Dean of the College of Arts and Science, Northern Kentucky University
Business Engagement of the Year Award Honorees
The Business Engagement of the Year Award recognizes area businesses that are dedicated to improving student achievement through high-impact partnership activities.
• Newport Police Department, Newport Independent School District
• North American Stainless, Carroll County School District
A.D. Albright Administrator of the Year Award Honoree
The A.D. Albright Administrator of the Year Award recognizes an administrator who is making a difference by promoting educational excellence in Northern Kentucky.
• Justin Kaiser, Principal, Beechwood High School
