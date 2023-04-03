Northern Kentucky communities kick off Easter week festivities with annual Easter egg hunts















By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Saturday, April 1, was Easter egg hunt day in the Northern Kentucky area.

Not officially, of course, but so many cities scheduled Easter activities, it was impossible to attend all of them.

The day dawned sunny, with a promise of more warmth, but the wind was excessive, and by the afternoon, the sun had disappeared and it was cold.

At least it wasn’t raining.

Elsmere held its annual Easter egg hunt at Woodside Park at 11. They started off with several games the children could play in the shelter, but the eggs were out, shining in colorful Easter hues, and they were definitely a distraction for the kids.

“We had over 250 eggs that we put out,” said Parks and Recreation Director Denise Donahue. “Since it rained all night there was a whole lot of puddles, and the eggs were wet as soon as we put them out.”

All age groups were released at once, and it was all over very quickly.

The city of Independence puts on an Easter extravaganza every year at Memorial Park. The event lasted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, with the egg hunt starting at noon.

There were jugglers, with balls and hoops, and several people who made balloon animals. The Easter bunny, along with Ms bunny, were present, along with a cute little duck and a chick wearing eggshells who posed for pictures with the children. As with Elsmere, prizes were given to kids who found the lucky eggs.

Thousands of eggs were scattered on the amphitheater lawn, just waiting to be scooped up by excited children.

Not far away, the city of Taylor Mill held its annual Easter egg hunt at Pride Park at noon. As with the other cities, the turnout was tremendous, probably still increasing after the shutdown caused by the pandemic, as most cities experienced.

Even though the field that held the eggs was a little swampy in places from the previous night’s rain, the spirits of the kids were not dampened. There were 12,000 eggs that the children gathered in record time. Like the other cities, there were prizes for some of the lucky eggs, and if any child didn’t get any eggs, volunteers were ready to turn tears to happiness with other eggs.

The city officials at Edgewood decided their fields were too soggy for children to run on, so they held their egg hunt inside the senior center at Freedom Park at 2 p.m. Before the doors opened for the youngest hunters to enter, the children were all over the playground, which wasn’t soggy at all. Several children were climbing the tree at the playground. Some opted to stay in the car with their parents because it had become a lot colder.

Each age group was allowed in the front door, and when their hunt was finished, they exited through another door so that the next group could come in.

When the day ended, many children went home from scheduled egg hunts with plenty of eggs and candy. It was a nice precursor to the actual Easter celebration next week.

More photos from Easter egg hunts around Northern Kentucky

(Photos by Patricia Scheyer)