North by Hotel Covington to hold grand opening Tuesday; vR Hospitality’s newest boutique hotel















vR Hospitality will celebrate the opening of North By Hotel Covington on Tuesday, April 11, unveiling the newest boutique hotel in downtown Covington.

The grand opening will include a ribbon-cutting for the new luxury hotel and tours of the new space, including luxury suites and lofts, meeting room space, the new Knowledge Bar & Social Room and a ballroom that will accommodate up to 500 guests.

Housed in the historic Covington space once occupied by the YMCA and Gateway Bookstore at Pike Street and Madison Avenue, North By Covington is a $26.5 million-plus upscale complement to its namesake, the original Hotel Covington which opened in 2016. The historic 72,000-square-foot building, which had been vacant since 2015, extends Hotel Covington’s footprint by a city block and features 53 luxury suites and lofts.

North includes a new meeting space, an inspired new bar/social space and a stunning ballroom. Connected to Hotel Covington, North builds upon what is already a dynamic experience with its own distinct features and nuances, evident in every turn from the ground up.

The grand opening ceremony will start promptly at 2 p,m. and will include Guy van Rooyen, president of the Salyers Group, Covington Mayor Joe Meyer, NKY Chamber President Brent Cooper, and President of meetNKY Julie Kirkpatrick.

Justin Ham is general manager; Michael Cusumano is president of Food and Beverage; and Megan Dillon is director of Food & Beverage. They will be on hand to greet guests.