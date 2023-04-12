NKY jewelry repair and manufacturing company celebrates passing of the torch to fourth generation















Staff Report

Longtime Northern Kentucky jewelry repair and manufacturing company Jewel-Craft, Inc. celebrated the passing of the torch to a fourth generation of leadership recently as the owners, brothers Gary and Benet Wesdorp, turned over management to their combined six children after three decades at the helm.

Located in Erlanger, Jewel-Craft was founded in 1947 in the attic above Gary and Benet’s grandfather Earl’s garage. Their parents, Bob and Dot Wesdorp, became involved in the company’s management in 1950. The two boys honed their skills through their teens and young adulthood, eventually assuming control of Jewel-Craft in 1985.

Gary and Benet successfully oversaw the expansion of the company throughout the U.S., growing to 265 employees they dub their “Pit Crew.” The Pit Crew’s hard work has paid off for the brothers, earning the company the Registered Jeweler Organization Vendor of the Year award four times.

“This is a tremendous time for the company and our family,” Gary said. “Jewel-Craft has grown in so many amazing ways and our family has grown along with it. Our success all comes down to a lot of hard work and dedication. We also owe so much to our remarkable Pit Crew and loyal customers.”

Benet said he is equally excited to see the next generation of Wesdorps guide Jewel-Craft into the future.

“It’s incredible to see our children continuing the family legacy,” Benet said. “Passing the company on to them, just as it was taken up by us, is an indescribable feeling.”

Ross Wesdorp, Gary’s son, said the opportunity to run a business that’s been a part of their lives for so long is a poignant moment for each of the children.

“Jewel-Craft has been a part of my life since birth,” said Ross. “Taking on the next step to continue what my father, uncle, grandparents and great-grandfather built is such an incredible honor. We are very excited for the next steps and cannot put into words how much it means to us.”

To learn more about Jewel-Craft, Inc., visit www.jewel-craft.com.