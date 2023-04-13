NKY Chamber announces promotion of Kyle Frizzell to the organization’s new director of events















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced the promotion of Kyle Frizzell to the position of director of events. Frizzell’s promotion expands the work of his previous role as an events specialist, for which he was hired in March 2022.

As Director of Events, Frizzell will be responsible for NKY Chamber-wide event strategy, planning and execution. In addition to managing signature NKY Chamber events such as Annual Dinner, Business Impact Awards and Eggs ‘N Issues, Frizzell will also work closely with staff teams, sponsors, and volunteers to support individual department events and programs.

“As someone who believes in the power of events to bring people together, I am ecstatic for the opportunity to take on the Director of Events role and build upon the work of my predecessor, Christie Rogers,” says Frizzell. “I’m looking forward to leading our team as we continue the work of creating impactful event experiences for our members.”

NKY Chamber President Brent Cooper says Frizzell’s work over the course of the past year has proven he is ready to take on this expanded role.

“Kyle came in on day one, fresh with ideas, energy and ready to deliver outstanding event experiences for our members,” says Cooper. “He is not only passionate about events, he’s detail-oriented and insightful about what it takes to tailor each one for its respective audience. We’re thrilled to be able to promote him to the Director of Events position.”

A 2014 Eastern Kentucky University graduate earning his Bachelor of Science in Recreation Park Administration with an emphasis in Travel, Tourism and Management, Frizzell previously worked in events for the Downtown Lexington Business Partnership and the Cincinnati Park Board.

