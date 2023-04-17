NKU to celebrate Earth Week with daily activities leading up to 53rd anniversary of Earth Day Saturday















NKU will celebrate an entire week of Earth Day events, planned by the Office of Sustainability, concluding on April 22, the 53rd anniversary of the nationally recognized Earth Day.

Kicking off the celebration, today at the NKU Planetarium at noon, there will be an “Earthscapes” presentation, followed by a guided relaxation practice that cultivates gratitude for the natural world and the gift of nature. These events are aimed at debunking the myth that humans are separate from nature.

Activities for the rest of the week:

Tuesday: “Wellness through nature” at 12:30 p.m. on the NKU plaza will practice the art of “earthing,” also called “grounding.” This helps people improve their mental and physical health by mindfully connecting with the Earth. The event will include a short mindfulness exercise followed by discussion, led by Chris Lawrence, an associate professor of counseling.

Wednesday: “Environmental Narratives through Storytelling,” organized by the NKU Sustainability Engagement and Action Group, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Rooms 105 and 106 of the James C. and Rachel M. Votruba Student Union. Attendees can tell environmental stories through art, music or audio recording.

Thursday: Environmentally Concerned Organization of Students (ECOS) will host a showing of BBC’s Planet Earth in Science Center Room 207, followed by a brief discussion.

Friday: In partnership with NKU Horticulture, NKU Sustainability will be giving away free tree saplings (baby trees) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the NKU plaza to anyone interested in planting their own tree.

Friday: NKU Research and Education Field Station (REFS) is hosting guided tours of the St. Anne Wetlands from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“During Earth Week, we offer events that range from educational to actionable with the goal of helping refocus attention on sustainability and the importance of protecting our environment,” Tiffany Budd, NKU Sustainability coordinator, said.

A full list of Earth Week and Earth Day events can be found here.

NKU’s Office of Sustainability sets out to advance sustainability and environmentally friendly initiatives, such as electric vehicle charging station, energy and water efficiency projects, community gardens, improved recycling, various engagement activities, sustainability in academic curricula, and much more.

To learn more about NKU Sustainability, visit its website.