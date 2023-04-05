NKU School of the Arts to present Spring 2023 BFA Senior Exhibition April 13-28 at NKU Art Galleries















Northern Kentucky University’s School of the Arts has announced the Spring 2023 BFA Senior Exhibition will be on display from April 13-28 at the NKU Art Galleries.

An opening reception will be held on Thursday, April 13, from 5-7 p.m. with artist talks beginning at 3:30 p.m. The reception and exhibition are free and open to the public.

The BFA senior capstone experience involves the development of a significant body of creative work, culminating in a critique and public exhibition in the NKU Galleries. The Visual Arts students’ senior capstone projects will be on display, showcasing their skills and talents.

Exhibiting Seniors:

• Integrative Media: Amanda Bollman, Helena Kaelin, Travis Sparks • Drawing: Bridgett Hancock, Chris Whelan, Skyler Smith • Spatial Arts: Emma Hanson, Veronica Lash, Maddie Ulbricht

The NKU Art Galleries are located on the third floor of the NKU Fine Arts Center. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. — closed on major holidays and weekends.

Parking is available for a fee in the Welcome Center Garage, and free parking is available on reception night in Lots I and D.

Admission is free, and the exhibition is open to the public.

Northern Kentucky University