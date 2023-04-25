NKU College of Education to host annual Diverse Educator Career Fair on campus Thursday















Northern Kentucky University’s College of Education will host its annual Diverse Educator Career Fair on April 27 from 4:30-6:15 p.m. in Griffin Hall.

The fair is aimed at currently licensed professionals, in addition to people with bachelor’s degrees without a license but are interested in the field.

Attendees can find networking and interviewing opportunities with several northern Kentucky school districts.

Registration is available online.

For more information, contact Melissa Hess, program facilitator of the Master of Arts in Teaching program, at hessm5@nku.edu.

