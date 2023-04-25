A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

NKU College of Education to host annual Diverse Educator Career Fair on campus Thursday

Apr 25th, 2023 · 0 Comment

Northern Kentucky University’s College of Education will host its annual Diverse Educator Career Fair on April 27 from 4:30-6:15 p.m. in Griffin Hall.

The fair is aimed at currently licensed professionals, in addition to people with bachelor’s degrees without a license but are interested in the field.

Attendees can find networking and interviewing opportunities with several northern Kentucky school districts.

Registration is available online.

For more information, contact Melissa Hess, program facilitator of the Master of Arts in Teaching program, at hessm5@nku.edu.

Northern Kentucky University


Related Posts

Leave a Comment

© Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. All rights reserved.