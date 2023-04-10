NKU campus community, nonprofits to celebrate second Experiential Learning Week April 17-21















Northern Kentucky University will host its second annual Experiential Learning Week April 17-21, celebrating the work, experiences, and learning opportunities of students involved in study abroad, internships, research and creativity, and service learning.

Throughout the week, members of the NKU campus community and nonprofit organizations will share their experiences and insights with visual presentations throughout the week.

“Experiential Learning Week is a way to recognize the work that students and faculty have done over the past year by showcasing the great experiences NKU students have had inside and outside the classroom including service learning, research and creative projects, internships and study abroad programs,” Dr. Shauna Reilly, director of the Institute for Student Research and Creative Activity, said. “The week is a time to reflect on and celebrate the opportunities at NKU and how they have impacted our students.”

Experiential Learning Week will kick off on Monday, April 17, with a showcase of study abroad and internships. On Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Nunn Hall, students will discuss their experiences in the legal setting, providing real legal services to clients. Then in the afternoon, there will be a recognition of the Mayerson Student Philanthropy Project as students will discuss the classes involved in local philanthropic efforts.

Now in its 21st year, the Celebration of Student Research and Creativity is set to take place on Wednesday, April 19, inside the H. Gordon and Thelma Martin Ballroom at the James C. and Rachel M. Votruba Student Union. For more than two decades, this event has highlighted scholarly work done by undergraduate and graduate students, allowing them to present their research, artistic or creative projects through posters, an oral presentation or virtual and creative presentations. It gives the community a chance to recognize and acknowledge the excellent work and accomplishments of NKU students.

On Thursday, April 20, attendees can experience a panel discussion on trout, looking at how literature and dance collide through “A River Runs Through It” by Norman Maclean, and its sequel, “Home Waters,” written by Maclean’s son John. Finally, on Friday, there will be a video panel, led by Career Services, on how to connect experiential learning to a resume.

Presentations for Celebration will be held both in-person and virtually. Virtual presentations will be available for viewing April 19-20. To learn more about the Celebration activities, visit inside.nku.edu.

For more information, visit NKU’s Experiential Learning Week website.

Northern Kentucky University