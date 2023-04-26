Nitro Extreme motorsports stunt show returns to Florence Mall April 27-30















Autosports fanatics looking for a thrilling experience are in luck, as Nitro Extreme comes to Florence Mall April 27-30.

Nitro Extreme is an unpredictable whirlwind show, featuring adrenaline-rushing elements — speed, wheelies, obstacles, burning rubber, fire stunts, and so much more. The show features cars balancing on their sides while spinning, monster trucks going full throttle while tearing up the arena, and some of the most daring motorcycle jumps.

The show will take place in the Florence Mall Parking lot, located at 2028 Florence Mall in Florence and will run for approximately two hours.

Show times are:

• April 27 – Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

• April 28 – Friday: 7:30 p.m.

• April 29 – Saturday: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

• April 30 – Sunday: 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance at nitroextreme.com.

Nitro Extreme will prioritize a safe and hygienic event for all attendees. All of its Nitro Extreme shows are organized in accordance with the new health safety standards, as well as official government and local authority guidance and regulations.

For more information about the Nitro Extreme Tour visit nitroextreme.com.

Nitro Extreme