NFL’s Day 2 has CovCath grad Michael Mayer drafted by a Las Vegas Raiders team that traded up for him















By Dan Weber

NKyTribune reporter

The good news, if there is any, for a player falling from the end of the first round in the NFL Draft to the top of the second is that teams have had a chance to think – to re-think actually – their whole draft board overnight and do something about it.

Which is exactly what the Las Vegas Raiders did in trading up in order to select Covington Catholic alum Michael Mayer, Notre Dame’s all-time pass-catching tight end, with the 35th overall pick.

As the primary beat cover guy for the Raiders, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal explained the thinking of Raiders GM Dave Ziegler: “Michael is a guy who’s shown the ability to win on third down and in the red zone.”

Which fits the bill for the Raiders the way Ziegler says he has a “fondness for rugged players who could win individual battles not just with their athletic ability but their toughness.”

Bingo. That analysis fits the 6-foot-4 ½, 249-pound Mayer perfectly, with the Raiders considering him “a pass-threat weapon at all levels of the field.”

Bonsignore summed up Mayer’s point-of-attack ability with this quote: “I like to put people in the dirt and I like to run people over.”

“Music to the Raiders’ ears,” Bonsignore said. That definitely works for them. “Mayer offered too much value” for the Raiders not to pick him even if they weren’t looking to add offense right away.

The last Notre Dame tight end drafted by the Raiders in the second round, Dave Casper, in 1977 is in the NFL Hall of Fame. So there’s good history here. Which is another reason for the Raiders to offer two picks to Indianapolis for the right to move up to No. 35, three spots ahead of the 38th pick they traded to Indy – along with No. 141 in the fourth round.

The Raiders’ two tight ends – Austin Hooper and O.J. Howard – are both operating on one-year contracts so it’s looking like Michael is the man for the future in Vegas after they traded tight end Daren Waller to the Giants two months ago.

“An ideal fit for Josh McDaniels’ offense and (quarterback) Jimmy Garoppolo’s skill set,” Bonsignore wrote.

“I’m just going to come in and try to play my best ball,” Mayer said. “That’s what they drafted me to do.”

Interestingly, Mayer has already played a game on the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium turf when Notre Dame hosted BYU there in a “Shamrock Series” game in October.

• MORE NORTHERN KENTUCKY NFL DRAFT PICKS: The picks just keep coming as we dig into history here.

• Dayton High great Bob Demoss, a 1945 graduate, headed off to Purdue where he would become one of the nation’s best college quarterbacks and a two-time NFL draft selection, as the second-round pick of the New York Bulldogs, for whom he played the 1949 season, and the 22nd pick of the New York Giants the next year before returning to his alma mater where he became maybe the most famous assistant coach in a place they dubbed “The Cradle of Quarterbacks” for all the greats DeMoss produced there.

• UK alum Doug Pelfrey, who was drafted in the eighth round by the Bengals in 1993, came out of Scott High School and the University of Kentucky for a seven-season career with the Bengals that saw him the only field goal kicker in NFL history to kick two field goals in six seconds. Doug left the NFL with a mark of 77.2 percent FG accuracy, then the best of all time on his 1999 retirement.