Newport resident Drew Carter to be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune, nearly one year after fiancé















Newport resident Drew Carter will be appearing on Wheel of Fortune on Friday, April 21, almost one year his fiancé, Meghan Boudreau, appeared as a contestant on the show.

Carter and Boudreau share a love of Wheel of Fortune, and now, share the experience of being on the show.

Boudreau appeared on the show in May of 2022 and won $21,520 in cash and prizes including a trip to Antigua, so Carter is feeling the pressure to do well. Carter admits that Boudreau is much better at Wheel of Fortune when they play at home, and he just hopes to have fun and do the best he can.

The game show airs weeknights on Fox 19 at 7 p.m.

Carter will be spinning the Wheel and solving puzzles to win once-in-a-lifetime vacations and cash prizes as part of “Great American Cities” week.

Each night, a different city will be featured through show segments that were shot on location with Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

Wheel of Fortune fans can submit applications at www.wheeloffortune.com for a chance to be invited to a virtual audition. From the site, potential contestants can show off their puzzle-solving skills and potentially be selected to appear as a contestant on the show from the comfort of their own homes. Those selected to be on the show go home with a minimum of $1,000.

