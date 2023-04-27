More than 80 NKY athletes to compete in Special Olympics track and field meet Saturday at Ryle HS















More than 80 athletes from Boone, Campbell, Grant, Harrison, Kenton and Pendleton Counties will compete in the Special Olympics Kentucky Area 7 Track and Field Meet on Saturday at Ryle High School in Union.

The event gets underway with Opening Ceremonies, including the parade of athletes, at 9:45 a.m. The competition begins at 10 a.m. While this is the first year that Ryle has hosted the event the school has a long history of inclusive programming and support for Special Olympics efforts. Ryle is a participant in the Special Olympics Unified Champion School program and students and staff from the school participate in the Polar Plunge fundraiser each year.

This is the third of four weekends of the Special Olympics Area Track and Field season, which concludes May 13 in Louisville.

The Area 7 Track and Field Meet is one of eight regional meets held statewide this year. In all, more than 900 athletes with intellectual disabilities throughout the state are expected to participate in area track and field competitions this year. Every athlete who participates in the Area 7 Track and Field Meet automatically qualifies to compete in the Special Olympics Kentucky State Summer Games to be held June 2-4 at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.

The Special Olympics Kentucky track and field season is made possible by the support of our Year-Round Partners Jersey Mike’s, Texas Roadhouse and Toyota.

Special Olympics Kentucky