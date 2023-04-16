Monday at 4 p.m. is deadline to register to vote in the May 16 primary; constitutional offices on ballot















Monday is the registration deadline to be able to take part in the May 16 primary election, in which the state’s Constitutional Officers will appear on the ballot.

Those offices include the Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Auditor of Public Accounts, State Treasurer, and Commissioner of Agriculture.

Other than the Governor and Secretary of State races, the other four positions are considered open, as the current office-holders are seeking another elected position.

Kentucky has closed primaries, meaning a voter can only cast a ballot for candidates of the party in which they are registered.

The deadline to change party affiliation was December 31, 2022.

While you can register in person at your county clerk’s office, the easiest way to do it is by going to the website www.GoVoteKY.com.

There, you can not only register for the first time, but you can also check your voter registration, making sure that your name, address, phone number, email, and social security number are listed and correct.

A reminder for younger potential voters is that those who will turn 18 on or before Tuesday, November 7, 2023, the date of the General Election, can register now in order to vote in the Kentucky May Primary even at 17 years old.

Secretary of State Michael G. Adams, the state’s Chief Election Official, notes: “As Kentucky grows politically polarized, primary elections become increasingly important. Register to vote by next Monday’s 4 p.m. (local time) deadline – visit govote.ky.gov and ensure your voice will be heard.”

Adams said that voter registration remains steady as the May 16 primary election approaches.



“Voter interest remains steady as May 16 approaches,” said Adams.



In March, he said, 6,407 new voters registered while 4,798 were removed – 3,608 deceased voters, 539 voters convicted of felonies, 334 who voluntarily de-registered, 267 who moved out of state, and 50 adjudged mentally incompetent.



Republican registration accounts for 45.7 percent of the electorate with 1,585,414 voters. Republican registration increased by 1,328, a .08 percent increase.

Democratic registration accounts for 44.3 percent of the electorate, with 1,535,078 voters. Democratic registration decreased by 1,224, .08 percent decrease.

There are 345,539 voters registered under other political affiliations, making up 10 percent of the electorate. Other party registration increased by 1,505, a .44 percent increase.

Also, please note:

The portal is open now to request an absentee ballot.

The deadline to apply online is Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. (ET). Go to https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/abrweb/.

In-person, excused absentee voting is available during regular county clerks’ office business hours between May 3-10, while in-person no-excuse early voting is available May 11-13.

Early voting locations in each county are also available at www.GoVoteKY.com.