Mike Tussey: Instructor, role model, confidant and friend — but we just call them ‘coach’















Last week, all 30 MLB teams opened up the 2023 baseball season. The world’s greatest players show their stuff every day on the diamonds across America as the new season rallies on. Their pinnacle of success just didn’t happen by chance. It began whenever their Dad got them a glove and/or a bat and it all began.

That could be as early as 5 years old or even younger.

Some of these kids are truly blessed with what is called “Natural Ability.” You can see it instantly. The kid may have “it,” but it has to be nurtured and developed year by year. This is where it all begins with a role model we call the COACH.

The crack of the bat across the country signals it’s time for thousands of kids to begin playing the great game at all levels. Of course, this includes Leagues such as these: Little League (8-12), Babe Ruth (13-15), American Legion (16-18), High School, College and Stan Musial Baseball (18+).

Success at any of these levels begins with the key to the door — THE COACH and MANAGER.

When anyone accepts the responsibility of coaching or managing a baseball team at the youth level, chances are they may not have any idea what goes with the job. Trust me, whatever it is, it can give you a feeling of appreciation, OR, you may ask yourself in frustration, “WHAT AM I DOING HERE?” Remember, the parents are watching.

It’s more than just showing up for the practice or the game on a Saturday or during the week. When you become manager of a team, you are likely the one person that will touch the player’s life and could leave an indelible mark that will last a lifetime. Sure, you have to know the game, the fundamentals, the rules and how to handle 15 players each differently. There’s good reason for that because each player on your team and this includes parents, who are looking at you as a person who has control of their children and expect fairness and wisdom.

For me, I was lucky. For 22 years, I was privileged to have managed fine players at all age levels from Little League to the young men of Stan Musial Baseball (18+). My focus was simple. My Recipe for Success was first and foremost, they will learn the fundamentals and love and respect the game.

However, along with that, the manager or coach should be keeping fresh ideas, always being positive, having vivid imagination while using strong leadership.

Another facet of my success was stressing teamwork while answering all the challenges. It doesn’t come easy, but when it does, you will know. One of the major requirements for the manager or the coach they definitely should possess strong communications skills. Your approach to talking to your players will differ obviously with the age level of your players. Always remember to be a good communicator; you have to be a good listener. It helps to also learn how to read facial expressions.

A Coach must be able to communicate with the players at any time; whether it be instructional or just informally.

There will be the good times, and there will be times of dismay. Yet, the players will look to you for the answers and your support. Remember, the team is like a family.

The manager or coach is the patriarch who meshes the team together while teaching them how to win, but also to remember to have fun. Sometimes, as a strong role model, some of your skills can be used off the field of play or in the dugout. In fact, many players look up to their manager or coach for direction and guidance.

At the Stan Musial level where I managed young men for a 10-year period, our record was 208-79 while winning 6 League Titles and 2 State Championships. In Babe Ruth play (13-15) our team won the League Championship 5 times from 1980 through 1988. The 1987 Team finished 29-3 while winning the “Triple Crown” which included winning the League, the Invitational Tournament, and the prestigious Shrine Tournament in West Virginia. My final team of 1988 finished 23-4 while winning the League and Invitational Tourney as well. If you combine my Stan Musial’s 1988 record of 32-7, my Babe Ruth team of 1987’s 29-3 and Babe Ruth team of 1988 it totals to an 84-14 record.

How did that success happen?

The success of all these winning teams was predicated on discipline, focus, desire, and skills. However, the key to it all was the aforementioned communication with the players. Listen to them and talk to them. It works.

Here’s a story of one of my players, Jim Hyland.

Jim was a big kid for 15, almost 6 feet and very strong. However, he had some troubles off the field that required my attention. I was a Police Officer at that time and I worked very closely with Jim in addressing his problem and later he even excelled in High School baseball and graduated. Sometime later, Jim came into my office at the Police Department, tapped me on my shoulder and said, “Hi Coach!” I turned around quickly and it was Jim Hyland who was in complete uniform of the United States Marines.

He told me with a huge smile, “Coach, you should be proud of me, I was named “Best Boot” at Paris Island.” He had just finished Basic Training. Then he said something that I will never forget, “Coach, lunch is on me. I owe you my life. You saved me back when you were my Coach. Thanks for all you did and being there for me.”

Today, decades later, Jim and I are still friends and we keep in touch. The center of his life is his young son, Kristian which looks just like him. Jim is doing fine today where he is Director of Veteran Services for the State of Ohio which gives me a huge smile.

What happened between Jim Hyland and me was on the diamond when I was his coach, but also off the diamond when he needed me as well.

Over the years, I have learned a lot about the privilege of coaching. Along with that, you must be firm, gain the respect of your players, and then teach.

Two years ago, one of my former players Curt Clevenger posted on Facebook about his experience while playing for me and also another Coach, French Harmon. The written attached post by Curt touches on the impact that Coach Harmon and I had on him when he was 15. Curt was a Babe Ruth All Star shortstop in 1985 and I was his manager. He had so much talent and skills I jokingly called him “Willie McGee” a reference to the Saint Louis Cardinals Shortstop.

Willie became the National League’s 1985 “Most Valuable Player” that season and Curt being a switch hitter, wanted to hit like Willie. He has never forgotten our time together on the diamond nor have I. Curt with all his skills, moved on in life, and today has become a very successful businessman which keeps him very busy demanding much of his time. However, his perpetual love of the game and coaching keeps him just very busy with his “WALK OFF SPORTS ACADEMY in Columbus, Ohio. Hundreds of young players flock to this very successful venue to learn the fundamentals of the great game from Curt and a fine staff.

Curt’s past graduates have moved on to play NCAA college Baseball with their knowledge and skills. In fact, to show their gratitude sometime ago, his students presented him with a wonderful symbol of their gratitude.

The inscription reads to Coach Curt: “A Good Coach can change a game, a Great Coach can change a life.”

After reading it, a great satisfying feeling came over me along with a huge smile. I understood every word of it. Any Coach that ever there was will tell you, that’s what it’s all about.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.