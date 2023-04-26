Mike Tussey: After 65 years, miracles do happen, and maybe, if you’re lucky, you find a long-lost brother















In our lifetime at one time or another, our memories sometimes zoom back to our childhood and the cherished memories that make us smile.

We remember our parents, our grandparents, our siblings, uncles and aunts, even our cousins and our best friends. Seemingly, those golden years with magic moments fly by much too quickly and hopefully we have great photos and precious memories. For me, I share this story of my childhood and a lost brother who was found 65 years later and of course, a reunion of a life time.

My childhood began in Ashland, Kentucky, in 1938 and I grew up in the 40’s and the 50’s. If you grew up back then, you know how simple life really was in terms of a kid in the 40’s. We had movies, schools, cub and girl scouts, parks and usually our siblings.

My younger sister Sharon was 4 years younger and she too, enjoyed the same things growing up. I have a vivid memory that goes back to 1950 at our house where I grew up with my father and my grandmother. However, I certainly do recall a little two-year-old running all over the house. I was told at that time this little guy was my younger brother Stephen Patrick. I have no other recollection of seeing him ever again.

Sadly, my mom and dad were separated. He remained at our house in Ashland, she moved back with her family in Ironton, Ohio, about 5 miles away.

The family did not share any information of this arrangement or the reality of our young sibling to my sister and me. Then just like that, Stephen Patrick was gone and we never saw him again.

I remember asking my grandmother about his absence, but she was vague and did not want to share any information at all about it. Many years later we were told that Stephen Patrick had been adopted by a family in Columbus, Ohio in 1950. This accounted for his absence after I saw him in the house during those early years. My sister Sharon’s only memory was that one day she was walking down the street with our mother as she was pushing a baby stroller nothing more. So, the years and decades began to pile up as Sharon and I grew up and began our personal lives with families of our own.

My wife Jo was always curious as to what happened to Stephen Patrick and one day in 1965 while going through some family papers she found a note that had reflected his name and March 5, 1948 and the phrase, “may have gone to northern Ohio.” I had long accepted the fact that I indeed had a brother somewhere and knowing him and his whereabouts was simply not meant to be. However, my sister Sharon was not to be deterred. She had registered with a service in Ohio designed to link family members and began her own investigation.

She was told in certain terms that the system would only work if the adopted person were to request an investigation. So, she drew another blank. Sharon’s tenacity would not be denied as she kept up the investigations finding assistance from a Facebook group entitled, “Search Squad.” Bingo.

Things began falling in place and her investigation revealed that indeed the little kid we knew as Stephen Patrick Tussey, had been adopted in 1950 to a family in Columbus and his new name was RIK KURTZ.

The Miracle had happened.

Our younger brother was subsequently notified and the Family Reunion of a lifetime was scheduled for late July 2015 in Cartersville, Georgia. Cartersville was selected because Rik now lived with his wife Chris in Tampa, Sharon and her late husband Tom in Hilton Head, and my wife Jo and me in Florence, Kentucky. 65 years had passed and now the three siblings who have not seen each other for all those years, would indeed finally meet.

This meeting would be certainly incredible, not so much as to how it finally came about, but the many pending questions that would be asked of each of us. 65 years was a long time and still is as Abraham Lincoln would have aptly put it, “3 Score and 5 years ago…”

Next up was the meeting at the hotel and the actual beginning of the reunion. I will never ever forget the exact moment I approached Rik’s hotel room door, knocked and there stood my long-lost brother of 65 years. The smiles on the attached photo tell it all. Then it was time for a fine dinner and even more memories and questions along with a walk around Cartersville for a short while. It seemed like a blink of an eye and it was all ending.

Eight years have passed quickly by since that solitary day back in July 2015 when we all hugged, took many photos, and said goodbye. Even now, when I think of the reunion and how it all happened, you think this had to be a miracle of some kind. You can bet there was a ton of smiles on everyone’s face and a great anticipation for the coming years.

A few weeks went by, and the phone calls began between Rik and me. In a short time, after some discussion, it was agreed that we would both travel back to our roots located in both Ashland and Ironton. Rik and his wife Chris subsequently made plans to fly into Cincinnati and we would then drive to Ashland to begin REUNION II. The date was set for October 2, 2015.

For me, I had been to Ashland many times over the years, but for Rik, this was the first time since his childhood. Rik’s wife Chris has family in Northern Kentucky so she would visit as Rik and I drove to Ashland. Rik’s anticipation grew quickly. The first stop would be to 1333 Carter Avenue, the old home place where I had last seen him in 1950. As we arrived, there was nothing, just a vacant lot. As we stared, memories of yesteryears for me were so many; for Rik, how many memories can a two-year-old retain?

We moved through the city, stopping at the historic C&O Railway station, Ashland Holy Family High, Central Park and of course, the Ashland Police Department where I served for 20 years. After the tour of Ashland, it was time to cross the Ohio River and head over to Ironton. The first destination was West Ironton where our mother lived with her family and Rik before he was adopted.

We didn’t know the exact location, but we drove slowly with the thought, it had to be nearby. Sadly, none of the houses seemed to be familiar; so we moved on to downtown Ironton. Rik stated that it all looked vaguely familiar especially the Ro-Na theater where he spent a lot of time as a youngster.

We drove north up Park Avenue to see Ironton’s once upon a time Jewel of the City WIRO. This is where I began my broadcasting career in 1961. Sadly, it was nothing but a shambles of a building lying in decay. It was very difficult for me to look at it. After sometime, it was time to head back to Florence and end our journey.

We had traveled back to the locations of our youths and with that came bitter-sweet memories.

Rik and his wife Chris soon thereafter headed back home to Tampa and just like that, the mini REUNION II was history.

During the near decade since our Reunion, Rik and I still keep in touch several times each week. We all know and understand that those Magic Moments we enjoyed at our Reunion will never die. Funny thing, Home is a place you grow up wanting to leave and grow old wanting to get back to. For a few short hours one October day, Rik and I went home just one more time.

You know what?

As we were on the road back, we were both smiling as our memories had now been fulfilled.

And that’s a good thing!