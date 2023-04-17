Mentoring Plus’ Seeds of Hope Award gala April 21 to honor Andra Ward for service to community















Mentoring Plus’ 12th Annual Seeds of Hope Award Gala returns to celebrate the progress of M+ youth, recognize Andrá Ward, and raise the money to continue serving the kids and families in the program.

The event on April 21 starts 6 p.m. at Newport Syndicate and will feature music, a delicious dinner, and specialty cocktails, games, prizes, and moving speeches from M+ life coaches and teens.

Andrá Ward, President, chief culture & transformation officer at The KhafreWard Corporation, is an accomplished and results-oriented transformational leader, executive coach, and master facilitator with nearly 30 years experience working with individuals, teams, and executives in human resources development. His laser-focused, enhancing business skillset has resulted in providing personal accountability and corporate responsibility.

Ward currently serves as chair of NKU’s Board of Regents.



His expertise is in:

• Guiding individuals toward intentionality and purposefulness

• Leading organizations through a process of sustainable change

• Maximizing strength-based leadership competencies

• Enhancing productivity through cultural agility

• Leveraging thinking and effective communication styles and

• Framing workforce inclusiveness as a value-added strategy.





Raffle Tickets are available now for 6 days, 5 nights Mountain Retreat at the Hosea Village in beautiful Pickens, S.C.- a $2000 value. Grand Prize Raffle Ticket ($10.00 ) Raffle ticket for the Grand Prize or three tickets for $25. To purchase Raffle Ticket visit: mentoringplus.org

Drawing will take place: 9-9:30 p.m. Winner need not be present to win.



Beginning with a vision to serve the needy with top-quality care and services, Mentoring Plus was founded in April of 2009 by several lifelong residents of Northern Kentucky. The organization is committed as ever to establishing local partnerships that serve Northern Kentucky area teens and their families, promoting healing, cultivating personal growth and encouraging healthy and productive community involvement.



Its mission is to empower disadvantaged youth and their families to fulfill their potential and to contribute to the well-being of the community by forming relationships based on mutual trust, compassion, and respect.

Mentoring Plus is located at 801 York Street in the First Baptist church building. Order tickets at mentoringplus.org.