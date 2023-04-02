Master Provisions raises more than $120,000 during inaugural Bridges to Blessings gala















Master Provisions’ inaugural gala event was a success with nearly 300 guests from across the region in attendance at the event in late February. Held at the new NORTH by Hotel Covington, Bridges to Blessings raised more than $120,000 to help Master Provisions feed 70,000 people monthly in the region, support sustainability projects in eight nations, and train students with special needs.

The gala, presented by Verst Logistics, featured emcee Liz Bonis of Local 12 News and music by Soul Pocket Band. Special guests included Giovani Bernard of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Drue Chrisman of the Cincinnati Bengals, and Vinny Rey, the Cincinnati Bengals Team Chaplain.

The evening was filled with fellowship and fundraising as President Shane Armstrong and Founder Roger Babik shared inspiration and updates about the organization. Giovani Bernard spoke of the blessings of Master Provisions and presented a $5,000 donation from the Bernard Family Foundation. Vinny Rey shared a time of prayer and blessing for those in attendance.

“The event reminds us of the important work in our communities that is best accomplished when we collaborate across borders and across rivers,” said Shane Armstrong, President of Master Provisions. “Bridges to Blessings was a fantastic evening to celebrate generosity. What a great way for everyone to support the MP mission and show Jesus’ love across our region in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky.”

Master Provisions board members, the Bridges to Blessings gala committee, and event sponsors presented a silent auction and various raffle items donated by over 60 organizations.

For nearly 30 years, Master Provisions has connected resources to needs across Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Indiana, and beyond.

“With the outpouring of generosity on that night, Master Provisions will continue to physically and financially help the local community, all while sharing the blessings of Christ,” said Armstrong.

Founded in 1994, Master Provisions (MP) is a faith-based nonprofit serving God by connecting resources to needs. From its home for international operations in Florence, MP distributes over 3 million pounds of food to partner agencies annually. MP currently partners with over 240 nonprofit organizations and provides resources to over 70,000 individuals each month.

For more information, please visit: https://www.masterprovisions.org/

