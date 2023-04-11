Mass shooting at Louisville Old National Bank leaves four victims dead, eight injured, shooter also dead















By Niam Leimeyer

The Kentucky Lantern

Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel was joined Monday afternoon by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg to name the victims of a mass shooting earlier that day in the city, one of them a close friend of the governor.

According to LMPD, the victims:

– 40-year-old Joshua Barrick

– 63-year-old Thomas Elliot

– 45-year-old Juliana Farmer

– 64-year-old James Tutt

Gwinn-Villaroel identified the shooter as 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon, an employee of Old National Bank where the shooting happened. She said he used a “rifle” in the shooting, he was livestreaming on social media and that police officers killed him.

“The evil that took place today, we shouldn’t hear the tears that were coming out from these families,” Gwinn-Villaroel said. “That right there sticks, because they are weeping because someone decided that they wanted to take life today.”

Beshear, his voice choking at times, said Thomas Elliott was a close friend of his who helped the governor start his law career, helped with his gubernatorial campaign and offered advice on how to be a good father.

“These are irreplaceable, amazing individuals that a terrible act of violence tore from all of us,” Beshear said. “What we need most right now in a word is love. I mean just love — love for these families. They are going to need it.”

Beshear said there would be time in the future to “talk about issues” related to gun violence but that the focus should be on the victims and their families.

Elliott was the senior vice president at Old National Bank, and former Gov. Steve Beshear — the father of current Gov. Andy Beshear — appointed Elliott to the Kentucky Retirement Systems board. Elliott served as chairman of the pension board during the elder Beshear’s administration.

Dr. Jason Smith at the University of Louisville hospital said nine victims remained at the hospital, three in critical condition. Gwinn-Villaroel identified the police officer in critical condition at the hospital due to a gunshot wound to the head as Nikolas Wilt, who she said was just sworn into the police force in late March.

Gatherings for the victims are planned in Louisville Monday evening.

Earlier in the day, Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said officers arrived at the downtown bank within three minutes of being dispatched after receiving a report of an active shooter at 8:30 a.m. ET and exchanged gunfire with the lone suspect.

“Ultimately that suspect did die on the scene.”

He said four of the five dead from the shooting were found deceased inside the bank and that officers are trying to contact families of the victims. Eight injured were taken to the University of Louisville hospital, with two in critical condition.

One of those in critical condition is a LMPD officer, and another officer had “non-critical injuries.”

CNN reports the shooter used an AR-15 style weapon, according to a federal law enforcement source.

Humphrey said that there was no active threat and that the investigation into the shooting would take “pretty much into the night.” He said officers believe the lone shooter was a previous employee of the bank but were still trying to establish a connection to the business.

“We will find ways to love and support one another and the families and friends who have been directly impacted by these acts of gun violence, and we will come together as a community to work to prevent these horrific acts of gun violence from continuing here and around the state,” said Louisivlle Mayor Craig Greenberg.

Greenberg said that the city is a “stronger community” because of the work of law enforcement and said his prayers go out to the victims and their friends and families.

Beshear said he had a “close friend” that “didn’t make it” in the shooting and another one who was being treated at the hospital.

“This is awful,” Beshear said. “We’ve got to wrap our arms around these families. And everybody who needs it, don’t be afraid to get some help.”

Editor’s notes:

• Gov. Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday April 14 in honor an remembrance of the victims of violence in Louisville.

• State Senate President Robert Stivers released the following statement:

“After another senseless act of violence, the Senate stands firmly with the City of Louisville. During this tragic time, we will hold the victims’ loved ones and friends in our prayers.



“I commend law enforcement who rushed to the scene, placed themselves in the line of fire to protect the public, and ended an obviously deranged individual’s shooting spree. If not for these heroes, even more families and friends would be mourning today.”

• House Democratic Caucus Leaders Derrick Graham, Cherylnn Stevenson and Rachel Roberts released the following statement:

“We are beyond devastated by what happened in Louisville this morning as we and our nation endure not one but two shooting sprees in a span of hours. We mourn for the victims who were senselessly killed or wounded and pray for them and their loved ones. We also want to praise the decisive action and bravery of law enforcement that undoubtedly saved lives. More broadly, though, we should not have to live like this – living in fear and in a time where legislative inaction regarding gun violence has become the law of the land. We must demand more.”

• Statement released by Old National Bank from Evansville, IN., headquarters:

“There are no words to adequately describe the sadness and devastation that our Old National family is experiencing as we grieve the tragic loss of our team members and pray for the recovery of all those who were injured,” said ONB CEO Jim Ryan.

Ryan and other members of the Old National Leadership team have been in Louisville much of the day offering support to affected individuals and their families, and they will continue to be on hand to provide support in the days ahead.

“Obviously, this is an incredibly difficult situation, and our entire focus is on making sure that everyone affected has the support and assistance they need,” Ryan said. “On behalf of everyone at Old National, I also want to acknowledge and thank Louisville law enforcement, the medical community, and state and local officials for their incredible response to this tragedy. And finally, we ask you to please continue to pray for all those affected.”