Linden Grove Cemetary and Arboretum to host free Arbor Day-themed community event April 29















Linden Grove Cemetery and Arboretum will host a free Arbor Day-themed community event, Linden Day, at the cemetery April 29 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event will feature free tree seedlings; guided tours of the arboretum, focused on tree species and the history of notable individuals buried at Linden Grove; a tree planting for Arbor Day; free promotional giveaways; plant sales; music; and more! Tree seedling species available include Kentucky Coffeetree, Roughleaf Dogwood, Silky Dogwood, Pawpaws, Bald Cypress, and Eastern Redbud.

As part of their commitment to nature and preservation, both Bartlett Tree Experts and the Covington Urban Forestry Board are proud to partner with Linden Grove Cemetery and Arboretum for this event and have graciously donated several species of tree seedlings to be given away. The Residents of Westside (RoW) neighborhood group will also volunteer their time in support of this event. Linden Grove Cemetery & Arboretum is a 22-acre cemetery and Level I Arboretum is committed to offering a parklike space… with a purpose.

“We are thrilled to once again host Linden Day on our historic cemetery and arboretum grounds,” said Emily Paver, Vice Chair of the Linden Grove Board of Overseers. “It’s an opportunity to bring the community together and celebrate the beauty and importance of nature! We hope that everyone will come out to learn something new, take home some free tree seedlings, and explore this unique urban greenspace… right in the heart of Covington.”

To RSVP to or receive event updates for Linden Day, visit the Facebook event page.

