Leslie Vickers sought a challenge and got it — as new vice president of Point Enterprises















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Leslie Vickers said she wanted to do something with a purpose.

She wanted a challenge.

Now she has both.

The 30-year resident of Boone Countywho was born and raised in Tyner, has been named Vice-President of Point Enterprises.

Judi Gerding, Founder and President of The Point/Arc made the announcement last week.

“The continual growth in our vocational opportunities has created the need for a new administrative position,” Gerding said. “With our current five enterprises – Point Perk (formerly our Point Restaurant, 1982); Point Commercial Cleaning Company (1985); Point Commercial Laundry Co. (1996); Point Apparel Co. (2014) – and our newly-acquired Zels Pretzel Co. (January, 2023) – we’re excited to welcome Leslie Vickers as our new Vice-President of Point Enterprises.”

Gerding said the goal of each enterprise is to be utilized as a training site in hopes of being “job ready” for competitive employment.

“If a trainee happens to thrive at any of our businesses, we strive to maintain 50 percent of our employees be members of our I/DD (intellectual/developmentally disabled) population,” Gerding said.

Vickers comes to The Point/Arc with a unique and vast employment background.

She served as a Branch Manager for U.S. Bank in Fort Wright five years and oversaw sales for Henry Fischer Homes.

“I was with H. Johnson, Moving and Storage 17 years,” she said, “ran the day-to-day operations while serving as Executive Director.”

She said she learned about The Point/Arc – and its mission – by working in the community.

“It was time,” she said, “to do something with a purpose.”

The Colerain High School (Vocational) graduate said her goals were simple: “I want to increase awareness in all of our enterprises; as well as have all our individuals who work here excel.”

She isn’t wasting any time getting started.

“I’m revamping as well as reaching out to the community, schools as well as businesses,” she said.

First on her agenda, she says is “bringing life back into Point-Perk.”

How?

“We truly need a complete overhaul of the atmosphere,” she said, “making it more conducive to the public.”

And she didn’t stop there.

“And we definitely need to let individuals, schools and corporations know about our Point Apparel Company,” the mother of three with five grandkids said.

She didn’t forget both the Point Laundry and Cleaning Company.

“It’s really simple,” she said, “what’s needed is growth.”

Vickers says she just loves what The Point stands for – and its mission.

“The desire for individuals with challenges to succeed is very, very rewarding,” she said, “we actually see miracles here daily.”

What’s worth it all, she admitted, is showing our individuals they have value as well as abilities.