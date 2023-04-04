A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Legislative Ethics Commission reports record-breaking spending on lobbying efforts in legislature

Apr 4th, 2023 · 0 Comment

By Tom Latek
Kentucky Today

The Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission has reported that money spent on lobbying efforts during the first two months of the 2023 General Assembly continued at a record-breaking pace.
 
Following record lobbying spending for the month of January, lobbying interests spent a record $5.987 million for the first two months of the year, eclipsing the previous record of $5.6 million set in 2018.

A record-breaking 862 lobbying businesses and organizations registered to lobby in Kentucky, spending $5.83 million. 694 lobbyists were paid $4.84 million in compensation and reported $156,266 in expenses.

The top two overall spenders in February switched places from the previous month. Kentucky Merchants and Amusement Coalition, Inc. spent $315,425, the majority of which, totaling $309,672, on advertising against legislation regulating “gray machines.” This was the highest amount spent on advertising in the first two months of the session. The second-highest overall spender, Kentuckians Against Illegal Gambling, paid all but $1,000 of the entire amount of its lobbying expenditures, $287,623, on advertising opposing gray machines, garnering the second highest ad spending.

Legislation banning gray machines was passed by lawmakers and signed by the governor.  However, a lawsuit was filed soon afterwards by Pace-O-Matic, one of the makers of the machines, stores where they are played and those who play the games, to throw out the new law.
  
The third-highest spender was the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, at $96,854.

The Chamber also posted the highest amount spent on lobbyists’ compensation, $89,253.

Next was the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky, or ACLU, $75,743, which spent the second highest amount on lobbyist compensation, at $61,326.

Fifth place spender Pace-O-Matic of Kentucky, at $59,150, was also the third highest spender on lobbyist compensation, at $55,100.

The next filing date for employers’ and legislative agents’ spending disclosures is Monday, April 17, which will be the final one for the 2023 regular session of the General Assembly.


