KYSO to wrap 31st season with Neo-Electro Swing Mixer May 13 at Newport Car Barn event center















The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra will close out its 31st season May 13 with a battle of the 1990s vs. 2020s, as the Newport Car Barn hosts the region’s first — and likely the nation’s first — Neo-Electro Swing mixer.

Swing Revival or Neo-Swing was a musical phenomenon of the 1990s as west coast bands rooted in the Swing era of the 1930s and 40s began seasoning their sound with rock-a-billy, boogie-woogie, jump blues and ska.

Groups like Royal Crown Revue and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy even made on-screen cameos in the films like The Mask (1994) and Swingers (1996). They brought their high-energy swing into the mainstream and dance clubs across the nation. Brian Setzer even covered Louis Prima’s original “Jump Jive and Wail,” which became a swing dance commercial for The Gap’s khakis line (1998).

The KSO launched its original 10-piece subsidiary group the Devou-Doo Daddies in 2015 to cover tunes by those groups and others. Remaining relevant and current in all music means continually investigating the new music scenes world-wide. Electro Swing combines vintage and neo-swing influences with hip-hop, drum’n’

bass, and electronic dance music. Its popularity today is huge in Europe, with arists like Caro Emerald, DJ Parov Stelar, Swingrowers, Atom Smith, Cut Capers and others, bringing swing to yet another generation

Whether you are a Millennial or Gen Z-er you won’t be sitting or standing still as the KSO throws down your swing music live and in person.

The Newport Car Barn is an 1890s block-long building with a high ceiling in southwest Newport, and is evolving into a unique historic event center. The former trolley and bus depot features bars, and patron drop off on Brighton Street.

Don your retro look, grab your dance partner — or simply hang and finger wag — with the KSO’s Devou-Doo Daddies at the Newport Car Barn beginning at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 13. Tickets are $35.

KSO concerts are live-streamed for at-home access for the price of a single ticket. For tickets and info go to kyso.org, or call 859-431-6216.

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra