KHEAA’s Promote Your School contest offers rising high school juniors $500 scholarship opportunity















A rising junior at one of Kentucky’s public or private high schools will win a $500 scholarship and a photo shoot at their school through the Promote Your School scholarship contest, sponsored by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

“For more than 20 years, KHEAA has given Kentucky students an opportunity to promote their school through this contest,” Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said. “The winning students will also receive a $500 scholarship to help them reach their goals through higher education.”

A school must participate in the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) program for one of its students to be eligible to enter. To be considered for the scholarship, students must submit an essay addressing one of these subjects:

• How I will inspire others to do better; or

• How education makes a community stronger.

The essay must be no more than 200 words long and cannot mention the student’s name, school or its mascot, county or community. The essay should not identify the student by race, gender, religion or other manner.

The essay topic must be clearly indicated at the top of the page. The student’s name, address and high school must be listed at the bottom of the essay. The student must be a high school junior during the 2023–2024 school year. For contest details, visit www.kheaa.com/rules.

Photos from the winning school will be used in KHEAA publications and on KHEAA websites.

To enter, mail your essay to KHEAA Publications, PO B﻿ox 7﻿98, Frank﻿fort, K﻿Y 4﻿060﻿2. You may also email your essay to publications@kheaa.com. KHEAA cannot accept entries via online file-sharing sites.

The winner will be chosen by a committee of KHEAA employees. The deadline for submissions is May 31. Scholarship funds will be sent to the winner’s school when he or she enters college as a freshman.

Students from high schools that have been featured in the past five years — Frankfort High School, Butler County, Bullitt East, Warren East and Paducah St. Mary — are not eligible to enter this year’s contest.

Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority