Keven Moore: Truncated domes or tactical pavers are controversial — and can be dangerous















Truncated domes, also known as tactile paving, detectable domes, or detectable warning surfaces, are a type of pavement marking designed to assist visually impaired pedestrians in navigating public spaces.

The raised, textured surface of the domes is intended to alert pedestrians with vision impairments to potential hazards or changes in the walking surface. While the intention behind truncated domes is noble, they however serve as an unintended trip hazard to the public.

The fact is everyday pedestrians and the visually impaired still find these truncated warning pavers to be controversial from a safety perspective, because the raised bumps make it very difficult for the mobility impaired and elderly.

One of the primary dangers of truncated domes is that they are a source for trip and fall injuries to pedestrians. The raised surface of the domes can create a tripping hazard for individuals who are not visually impaired or who are not paying close attention to their surroundings. This danger is particularly acute in areas where truncated domes are installed near other pavement markings, such as crosswalks or parking spaces. In these situations, the combination of truncated domes, painted lines, and other pavement markings can create a confusing and potentially hazardous environment for pedestrians.

It has been estimated that there are only 1.3 million people in the U.S. or less than 1% (.004%) that are legally blind, but there are 46.2 million people aged 65 and older accounting for 14.5 percent of the total population that is prone to severe injuries from this exposure. As people age, their sense of balance gets worse, and to avoid falling many elderly people will scoot or shuffle their feet, which can cause them to trip and fall while navigating across these truncated domes.

This raises the following questions. . .do elderly matter less than the visually impaired? Do disabled visually impaired rights take precedence? Do elderly Americans navigating their way across these hazards?

In addition, the raised surface of the domes can make it difficult for individuals using mobility aids such as wheelchairs or walkers to navigate public spaces. This danger is particularly pronounced in areas where truncated domes are installed on sloped surfaces, such as ramps or inclines. In these situations, the combination of the raised surface of the domes and the slope of the surface can create a significant barrier to accessibility for individuals with mobility impairments.

The fact is that this problem does not discriminate against the elderly and mobility impaired either.

Many able-bodied men and women and even children have tripped and becoming injured from these truncated domes.

Since writing my first article about the hazards associated with truncated domes after the Department of Justice issued a new American Disability Act standard that required businesses, cities, and municipalities to install truncated domes throughout the country, I have received several dozens of emails and calls from attorneys and injured people dealing with the consequences of these trip hazards.

The fact is it is unlikely that one can successfully file and win a lawsuit against the US government for an injury related to truncated domes. These domes are required by law under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and are considered a necessary safety feature for individuals with disabilities.

However, if there is an issue with the installation or maintenance of the truncated domes, such as a tripping hazard or improper installation, then there may be grounds for a lawsuit against the responsible party or property owner.

Keven Moore works in risk management services. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky, a master’s from Eastern Kentucky University and 25-plus years of experience in the safety and insurance profession. He is also an expert witness. He lives in Lexington with his family and works out of both Lexington and Northern Kentucky. Keven can be reached at kmoore@higusa.com

Like any other pavement marking, truncated domes require regular maintenance and inspection to ensure their effectiveness and safety. In the United States, the installation and maintenance of truncated domes are regulated by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Accessibility Guidelines. In addition to the ADA guidelines, there are also state and local regulations that govern the installation and maintenance of truncated domes.

One of the primary maintenance requirements for truncated domes is regular cleaning. Over time, truncated domes can become dirty or covered in debris, which can reduce their effectiveness and visibility. Regular cleaning of truncated domes is necessary to ensure that they remain visible and effective for visually impaired pedestrians and maintain a safe coefficient of friction. Depending on the location and environment, truncated domes may need to be cleaned on a daily or weekly basis.

Another important maintenance requirement for truncated domes is regular inspection. Truncated domes can become damaged or worn over time, which can reduce their effectiveness and their safety.

Especially for those that sit in front of retail establishments where customers are pushing weighted- down shopping carts across them hundreds of times a day.

Regular inspection of truncated domes is necessary to identify any damage or wear and to ensure that the truncated domes are in compliance with local regulations and guidelines and are safe to walk across.

For those truncated domes located where snow and ice are an issue, many of these truncated domes can be damaged by snow-removing equipment such as plows, and snowblowers. Also in addition to the deterioration from UV rays, oftentimes the surface will start to deteriorate from the multiple applications from the salt or ice melting treatment that is applied, thus reducing their normal life expectancy.

If truncated domes are found to be damaged or worn during an inspection, they must be repaired or replaced to ensure their effectiveness and safety. This may involve filling in damaged or missing domes or replacing the entire truncated dome panel. In some cases, damaged or worn truncated domes may be a sign of a larger issue, such as poor installation or inadequate maintenance.

In addition to regular cleaning and documented inspection, truncated domes may also require periodic resurfacing or replacement. Over time, the surface of truncated domes can become worn or uneven, which can reduce their effectiveness and safety. Some will develop mini-pot holes where the heel of a shoe can become lodged or stuck, causing a trip and fall injury. Therefore, periodic resurfacing or replacement of truncated domes may be necessary to ensure that they remain in compliance with local regulations and guidelines and that they provide an effective warning to visually impaired pedestrians.

The frequency of resurfacing or replacement of truncated domes depends on a variety of factors, including the location and environment, the volume of pedestrian traffic, and the quality of the original installation. In general, truncated domes installed in high-traffic areas or areas with harsh environmental conditions may require more frequent resurfacing or replacement than truncated domes installed in low-traffic areas or areas with mild environmental conditions.

Finally, it is important to ensure that maintenance and inspection of truncated domes are conducted by qualified professionals. Truncated domes are specialized pavement markings, and their installation, maintenance, and inspection require specialized knowledge and equipment. Qualified professionals, such as pavement marking contractors or certified inspectors, should be used to ensure that truncated domes are installed and maintained in compliance with local regulations and guidelines.

Truncated domes can be installed in a variety of ways, including cast-in-place, surface-applied, and precast panels. Cast-in-place truncated domes are installed by pouring concrete into a mold that contains the truncated dome pattern. Surface-applied truncated domes are installed by adhering individual tiles or panels to the sidewalk or pedestrian crossing. Precast panels are pre-manufactured with truncated domes and installed on-site.

Regardless of the installation method, truncated domes must be installed correctly to ensure their effectiveness and safety for pedestrians. For surface-applied truncated domes must be securely adhered to the sidewalk or pedestrian crossing to ensure their effectiveness. If truncated domes are loose or have lifted because of poor adhesion, it can create a tripping hazard for pedestrians. To determine if truncated domes have been installed incorrectly, inspect the adhesion of the domes to the sidewalk or pedestrian crossing.

If truncated domes have been installed incorrectly, it is important to address the issue as soon as possible to ensure the safety of pedestrians. The first step is to identify the responsible party for the installation and maintenance of the truncated domes. This may be the local government, the property owner, or a contractor.

Truncated domes are controversial, but they are an essential safety feature for individuals with disabilities, providing tactile warnings on sidewalks and pedestrian crossings to alert visually impaired individuals of potential hazards. Until our governmental officials recognize the consequences of their 2021 decision it is important to ensure that truncated domes are installed correctly, inspected, cleaned, and maintained to ensure their effectiveness and safety for all pedestrians.

Be Safe My Friends