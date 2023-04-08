Keven Moore: There risks associated with parking in a parking garage or parking lot — be prepared















When we think of car safety, often we think of advanced safety features, defensive driving and

distracted driving these days. However, it is important to also consider your safety when entering and

leaving your vehicle in a parking lot of parking garage.

Parking lots are places where some of us feel safe, especially during daylight hours as they are an

essential part of our daily lives, whether we are running errands or going to work. However, many of us

do not realize the potential dangers that come with parking lots. Parking lots are often congested,

poorly lit, and crowded, making them a breeding ground for accidents and crimes.

Parking lots can be a hotbed of violent crime, including robbery, assault, and even murder. Simply by

their location and design, parking lots attract undesirables and promote criminal activity. Of those

crimes, 16 % were violent crimes and assaults. According to FBI data parking garages and lots are the

third most common location of violent crimes in the United States.

Keven Moore works in risk management services. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky, a master’s from Eastern Kentucky University and 25-plus years of experience in the safety and insurance profession. He is also an expert witness. He lives in Lexington with his family and works out of both Lexington and Northern Kentucky. Keven can be reached at kmoore@higusa.com

Many parking lots and garages have layouts that provide the opportunity for criminality, including dark

stairwells, high walls, structural columns, and multiple levels, providing hiding places and poor sightlines

that attract criminal activity.

According to Lock-Guard.com they are the third most common place where crimes occur, with nearly 1,400 violent crimes committed each day. . Criminals like to target individuals who are alone,

distracted, or carrying valuable items such as cash, jewelry, or electronics.

The statistics around parking lot crime paint a worrying picture:



• More than 1 in 10 property crimes occurred in parking lots or garages

• 2 million crimes occur in parking lots every year

• $6B in property loss is associated with these crimes

• 7.3 % of all violent crimes occur in parking facilities.

Robbery is one of the most common types of violent crime in parking lots. Thieves often target

individuals who are alone and carrying valuables such as cash, jewelry, or electronics. They may use

force or threaten violence to steal these items.

Assault is another type of violent crime that occurs in parking lots. This can include physical attacks such

as punching, kicking, or choking. Assault can also involve the use of weapons such as knives or guns.

Murder is the most extreme form of violent crime that can occur in parking lots. It is rare but can

happen when a criminal is intent on causing harm to their victim.

There are several reasons why parking lots are a prime location for violent crime. One reason is that

they are often isolated and poorly lit, making it easier for criminals to hide and attack their victims.

Parking lots are also often located in areas where there is a high crime rate, such as in urban areas or

near major highways.

Another reason why parking lots are a prime location for violent crime is that they are often crowded,

making it easier for criminals to blend in with the crowd and avoid detection. This is especially true

during busy shopping periods, such as the holiday season, when parking lots are packed with shoppers

and their cars.

Finally, many people are distracted or unaware of their surroundings when they are in a parking lot.

They may be on their phone or thinking about their next errand, which can make them an easy target

for criminals.

Here are some steps that you can take to protect yourself:

• Choose a well-lit parking spot: When parking your vehicle, choose a spot that is well-lit and in a

visible area. Avoid parking in dark, isolated areas where criminals may be hiding. If possible, park

near the entrance or exit of the parking lot. If possible, park near a security camera or in an area

where there are other people around. This can deter criminals from targeting you.

• Always be aware of your surroundings. This means keeping your head up and scanning your

surroundings for any potential threats. Avoid using your phone or other distractions that can

take your attention away from your surroundings. Look around for any suspicious people or

activities. If you feel uncomfortable or threatened, go back to the store or building and ask for

assistance.

• Avoid parking in isolated areas. If you must park in a less crowded area, try to park near the

entrance or exit of the parking lot. This can make it easier for you to leave quickly if you feel

unsafe.

• Carry a personal alarm or pepper spray. These items can help you defend yourself in case of an

attack.

• There is safety in numbers, so if possible travel with a co-worker, security guard or others that

you trust to escort you to your vehicle if you have an opportunity.

• Walk confidently: Walk confidently and purposefully when in a parking lot. This will make you

less of a target for criminals who are looking for someone who appears vulnerable or distracted.

• Lock your vehicle as soon as you enter your vehicles, and when away from your vehicle, always

lock your car and roll up the windows. Avoid leaving any valuables visible inside the car, and if

possible, park in well-lit areas or near security cameras. This can prevent thieves from stealing

items from your car and can also prevent them from using your car as a weapon.

• Always trust your instincts

Violent crime in parking lots is a serious issue that affects many people. However, by taking the

necessary precautions, you can reduce your risk of becoming a victim. Always be aware of your

surroundings, park in well-lit areas, and avoid parking in isolated areas. Carry a personal alarm or pepper

spray for added protection, and always lock your car and roll up the windows. By taking these steps, you

can stay safe and protect yourself from violent crime in parking lots.