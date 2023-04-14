Kentucky’s gas prices continue upward trend, increasing 28 cent per gallon over past month















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Gas prices in Kentucky, which have been on the rise since late March are continuing their upward move, according to GasBuddy.com, a website and mobile app that tracks the price at the pump across the U.S. and Canada.

After seeing a drop to $3.13 per gallon on March 27, prices have risen since then, standing at $3.44, as of Thursday afternoon. This is a penny more than Wednesday, seven cents above a week ago, and 28 cents higher than at this time last month. However, it is still 40 cents below the price on this date in 2022.

It’s a similar story across the country, where the average price per gallon Thursday afternoon was $3.64, which is one cent higher than Wednesday, eight cents more than a week ago, and an increase of 18 cents from last month, but 43 cents less than a year ago.

“The national average price of gasoline has continued its relatively slow climb, with 44 states seeing average gasoline prices climb over the last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Prices are being pulled up not only due to continued increases in demand as temperatures warm, but also pressure from oil prices, which have risen over 20% in the last month, primarily driven by OPEC’s surprise decision a week ago to cut oil production.”

He says the uptick will continue, at least in the near term.

“Expect the upward trend to continue through much of the rest of spring, but once the transition to summer gasoline and refinery maintenance are behind us, April and May jumps could bring June slumps. However, for diesel, the news continues to be good, with the national average price of diesel continuing to drop, now at its narrowest difference to gasoline in over 13 months.”

You can download the free GasBuddy mobile app for your phone at the app stores for both iPhone and Android devices. The Kentucky price website for regular, mid-grade, premium, and diesel fuel can found at kentuckygasprices.com.