Kentucky Division of Forestry officials say fire at Natural Bridge State Resort Park is 65% contained















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Firefighters from the Kentucky Division of Forestry, U.S. Forest Service Daniel Boone National Forest and local fire departments reported progress Friday in their efforts to extinguish a wildfire that continues to burn at Natural Bridge State Resort Park in Powell County.

The fire, which began late Monday near the sky bridge platform, has not affected any structures, but forced guests who were staying in the cottages to move into the lodge, which remains open with its regular hours.

The Woodland Center, trailheads and all parking lots except for the lodge are still closed, as is access to Mill Creek Lake, and park officials said Friday that the trails will remain closed at least through the weekend.

On Friday afternoon, the U.S. Forest Service Daniel Boone National Forest reported the Natural Bridge Wildfire is currently 65% contained at 125 acres burned, and that the Red River Gorge remains open.

The U.S. Forest Service also stated that an 8-person crew of students from Great Onyx Job Corps & firefighters from Mt. Hood National Forest- US Forest Service in Oregon, and Gifford Pinchot National Forest in the state of Washington, joined the more than 100 firefighters already on scene, in their wildfire suppression efforts at the Natural Bridge Wildfire in Powell County.

Spring burn restrictions remain in effect across Kentucky through April 30. During this time, state law prohibits any person to burn between the daylight hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., in or within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland.

The Kentucky Division of Forestry has responded to more than 600 wildland fires since January 1. The vast majority of the wildfires have been a result of outdoor debris burning escaping and arson.

Forestry officials say that public efforts can go a long way in reducing wildfires. Taking extra precautions with debris fires and campfires and being alert to forest arson can eliminate the majority of wildfires that occur in Kentucky.

The KDF asks people to report suspicious acts of arson to local law enforcement, the nearest Kentucky State Police post, or call the Target Arson Hotline at 1-800-27-ARSON.