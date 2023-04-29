Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife to host first live surplus item auction in three years May 1















The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will host a live auction in May to sell surplus items and confiscated hunting and fishing equipment.

Surplus property and confiscated items will be auctioned at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 1. The auction will be held outdoors, rain or shine, on the department’s headquarters campus at 1 Sportsman’s Lane in Frankfort. A large agency sign with a bronze deer statue marks the entrance.

This is the first auction that Kentucky Fish and Wildlife has conducted since May 2021 and its first live auction in three years due to pandemic restrictions limiting in-person events.

A complete list of items available for sale is available on the department’s website . Items are sold as-is and will not be available for hands-on inspection prior to the sale. Under state law, only qualified Kentucky residents may bid on confiscated items. Some items will require a criminal background check.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. on the day of the auction. Accepted forms of payment include cash, check, certified check, credit card or debit card. Final pricing will include a buyer’s premium and surcharge for credit or debit card use. Checks over $5,000 will require a bank letter guaranteeing payment.

Under state law, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife may conduct auctions as necessary to sell surplus and confiscated property. All confiscated items are obtained through court order and as the result of a violation of fish and wildlife laws.

By law, proceeds from Kentucky Fish and Wildlife auctions are directed into the department’s game and fish fund and subject to auditing by the state Auditor of Public Accounts.

For more information, visit the department’s website or call 1-800-858-1549, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. weekdays, excluding holidays.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources