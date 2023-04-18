Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus calls on General Assembly to pass comprehensive gun-control laws















Following two mass shootings in Louisville in less than a week, and well over 100 across the country this year alone, the Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus Monday called on the General Assembly to pass comprehensive gun control legislation.

They also denounced the unjust punishment of three legislators for “disorderly behavior,” known as the Tennessee 3, following a protest for gun reform on the Tennessee House chamber floor in response to the deadly shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School.

In the past two weeks, the nation has been shocked with the news of not one, but several mass shootings occurring in Nashville as well as a bank and a park in Louisville. Thirteen people combined lost their lives in these three shooting sprees.

“Enough is enough,” said state Representative George Brown, Jr. of Lexington, who chairs the Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus.

“We must act now to protect our children and all who simply want to make it home safely to their families. It is disappointing that we are still having these conversations on passing comprehensive gun control legislation after countless innocent lives have been lost because of gun violence. How many more lives must we lose before we as legislators decide to enact laws to protect our constituents?”

Monday’s press conference mirrors one scheduled to be held simultaneously by Black legislative caucuses in other states and precedes two planned to be held tomorrow afternoon in Tennessee.

The one in Nashville is expected to draw as many as 5,000 people, who will form a chain between the children’s hospital where victims in the March 27th Covenant school shooting were taken to the state Capitol. Another in Knoxville will be held as well.

“We are standing with our fellow state legislators, the Tennessee 3, and share their sentiment in the need to pass comprehensive gun control legislation in our states,” Rep. Brown said.

Kentucky Legislative Research Commission