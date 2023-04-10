Kenton County Public Works to hold annual Spring Clean-Up for county residents April 28-29















Kenton County Public Works is hosting its annual Spring Clean-Up April 28 and 29 at the following locations:

• Public Works Campus – 420 Independence Station Road, Independence, KY, 41051, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily • Piner Elementary – 2845 Piner Ridge Road, Morning View, KY 41063: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on April 28; 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on April 29 (Tires & appliances not accepted at this location)

Clean-ups are provided for Kenton County residents only. Please bring proof of residency such as a driver’s license with current address or a current trash bill. No businesses, including side junk/ construction removal, are permitted. Kenton County Public Works has the right to refuse any and all items transported to this event for disposal.

Accepted items:

• Appliances – there is a $25 fee for Freon containing appliances

• Furniture

• Yard debris

• Household trash

• Scrap metal

• Electronics (anything with a power cord; one TV per vehicle)

• Vehicle and rechargeable batteries

• 20lb propane grill tank

• Oil and antifreeze (containers must be labeled)

• Tires (8 tire limit; $3 per additional tire)

• Recyclables (cardboard, aluminum, plastics #1 & #2)

• All fluids (oil/gas) must be removed from lawn equipment

Unaccepted items:

• Hazardous materials

• Pesticides

• Paint/Stains

• Liquid Waste

• Fire extinguishers

• Tanks/Cylinders

• Fluorescent bulbs

• Shingles

• Concrete, brick, or dirt

• Junk vehicles (including boats)

To prevent litter, please cover open loads with a tarp and strap down loose items. All participants will be required to unload their vehicle. No county assistance will be provided.

Please contact Kenton County Public Works Solid Waste Management at 859-392-1919 or Melissa.Grandstaff@KentonCounty.org with questions.

