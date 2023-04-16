Kenton County gets grant to build a Farmer’s Market pavilion in downtown Independence















By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

The Kentucky Agricultural Board approved $1,701,171 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects all over the state.

“The changing landscape of agriculture is dependent upon communities being able to diversify their agricultural outputs,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and board chair Dr. Ryan Quarles. “The grants awarded by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board goes a long way to making that a realization for the state’s farming future.”

Four agencies have immediately benefitted from the grant money, including Kenton County for a total of $250,000, in state and county funds, for the purpose of building a farmers’ market pavilion in downtown Independence.

This year will be the third year that the Farmer’s Market will be located at the parking lot of the Senior Center. Previously it had been held at the parking lot beside the old courthouse but when construction happened at that location, the Farmers’ Market was relocated to the Senior Center.

The new pavilion will be back at the old courthouse, but in back of the parking lot in the grassy area.

“We have about 11 vendors right now,” said Arron Cope, from the City of Independence.

“Kenton County has the Farmers’ Market, and we manage it. We will probably get more vendors, I expect we will have about 17 to start the season with, and then more sign up through the season. We have room for about 20 total.”

Vendors can sign up for the season, or for a single time. The season lasts from May through October. Currently, the vendors have to set up and break down everything at the end of the day.

With the new Pavilion, they will have a roof over their heads, in case of summer showers, and they will have electric service if they need it. They can keep the tables up so they can just pull the car up and unload for the day. The new building will also have restrooms. It will be a large metal building, which will coordinate with the historic look of the old courthouse in the center of the old part of downtown Independence.

New this year is a booth called the Bagel Lady, who makes her own bagels, which she

sells.

They will also have Tom’s Coffee, a coffee truck.

Other vendors will have pet treats, mushrooms, eggs, meat, jelly, and even a winery, as well as fresh vegetables and flowers.

Engineers estimate the building will cost about $750,000, and whatever they don’t receive from other sources, Assistant County Administrator Scott Gunning said the county will contribute what it takes to build the pavilion.

He also said that it will probably take about 18 months to build the new facility, so while it won’t be available this year, vendors and people can look forward to a new look and a new location for next season.