Kenton Co. Parks and Recreation to hold NestWatch meeting, training for NKY Bluebird Trail May 13















Kenton County Parks and Recreation will be hosting a NestWatch training for our NKY Bluebird Trail Monitors. It will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Kenton County Public Works located at 420 Independence Station Road in Independence. A light lunch will be served.

This fun, informative meeting is for those interested in our feathered friends! This is for current nestbox monitors and those interested in volunteering to help monitor the Northern Kentucky Bluebird Trail nestboxes during the breeding season. In Kentucky, that’s from late March and into August. We are looking for a few new monitors.

Chrisula Stone, NKY Bluebird Trail Monitor and NestWatch Coordinator, will present the training. It will begin with an introduction and talk with pictures about the Eastern Bluebird and other cavity-nesting birds. You’ll hear about the purpose and benefits of the NKY Bluebird Trail and explanation of the tasks of a nest box monitor, along with some of the joys and yes, heartbreaks of nest box monitoring.

Monitors generally work in teams of two and record their observations for a series of nestboxes, noting such data as the first nest-building activity, and which species is using the nestbox. Each monitor will receive a packet of information and instructions on being a monitor.

Registration can be completed online by May 12 through the county’s online registration system.

Kenton County Parks and Recreation