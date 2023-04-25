Kenneth Yaden, retired Erlanger police chief and councilman, dies at Florida home at 78















Kenneth Neal Yaden, Jr, 78, of Sun City, Florida, formerly of Erlanger, died at his home in Florida Monday morning with his wife Bobbie by his side. He and Bobbie moved to Florida in 2014.

Yaden was hired in 1966, at the age of 21, at the city of Erlanger where he spent his career in police work. He started as a recruit and rose through the ranks to become Police chief on April 15, 1986, a position he held until his retirement on October 1, 1990.

He later returned to the city when he was appointed to city council from 1991 until December 31, 2002.

Yaden was born on Halloween, October 31, 1944, in Hayes, Kansas, to Kenneth Neil Yaden and Rosetta (Green) Yaden. Kenneth Sr, was stationed in Hayes during WWII. Rosetta brought Ken to Covington shortly after his birth.

The family moved to Elsmere in 1954 and Yader attended Lloyd Memorial High School, where he was Captain of the football team, and is in the Hall of Fame for his achievements.

He also played softball, golf, and bowling, and scored a 300-point game in 1982.

After high school, Yaden wanted to enlist in the United States Navy, and he talked his parents into signing the papers to join the US Navy Submarine Service because he was not yet 18. He spent his 18th birthday under the ocean in a submarine during the Cold War.

He was awarded the US Expeditionary Medal during the Cold War.

Yaden attended Eastern Kentucky University, University of Virginia, and Thomas More College.

He was the President of the FBI National Academy, Kentucky Chapter and graduated in the 101st session. He was also the President of the Kentucky Police Chiefs Association, and the Vice President of the FOP Lodge 20. He was Director of the Northern Kentucky Narcotic Enforcement Unit.

He logged over 2,000 hours of training in police-related subjects, including the USDEA, USATF, and the FBI. He graduated from the Police Academy in 1975 in Quantico, Virginia, and took the police training at Richmond.

He was the co-author of the ‘Silent Alarm’ Program for Northern Kentucky Financial Institutions.

Yaden was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Neil Yaden, Sr, his mother Rosetta (nee Green) and his son, Kenneth Neal Yaden III. He leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Roberta (Bobbie) (nee Maue), and his son, Brian Yaden Luna. He has four grandchildren, Joseph, Maximus, Patricia, and Lourdes. He also leaves behind his stepfather, Donald L. Green.

He will be cremated and buried in Dry Ridge with other family members.