KDFWR’s spring turkey hunting series ‘Struttin’ in the Bluegrass’ returns for fourth season April 15















Experience the thrill of springtime turkey hunting in Kentucky when “Struttin’ in the Bluegrass” returns for its fourth season later this month.

Hosted by Kentucky native Bo McGuffey, the series will appear on the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources’ Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts the first seven days of the general spring turkey season, starting April 15.

“Struttin’ in the Bluegrass” will feature hunts on public land and private land in central Kentucky. Each day will feature a new show.

An experienced turkey and deer hunter who resides in Boyle County, McGuffey will be joined on “Struttin’ in the Bluegrass” by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife biologist Merle Hacker and other guests.

Mid-morning updates will be live-streamed on Facebook and Instagram. Videos of each day’s hunt will be posted on YouTube in the evenings.

Kentucky’s spring turkey season spans 23 days overall. This year, it runs through May 7. Kentucky’s statewide spring harvest limit is two legal turkeys. A legal turkey is defined as a turkey that is male or has a visible beard.

New and experienced hunters alike can find a wealth of resources on Kentucky Fish and Wildlife’s website to help improve their odds of harvesting a turkey this season.

The Spring Turkey Hunting webpage on the department’s website (fw.ky.gov) is the perfect place to start. It includes information about season dates, license, permit and hunter education requirements, as well as safety tips and links to helpful information for novice turkey hunters.

Need a place to hunt? Kentucky offers many public land options. To find one, or several, click the “Hunting” tab on the department’s homepage to access the Wildlife Management Area and Public Lands search.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife advises all prospective turkey hunters to consult the Spring Hunting Guide, which summarizes current regulations. One change since last spring, a hunter may harvest no more than one legal turkey per wildlife management area this spring.

Hunters also can purchase or view licenses and permits through the department’s MyProfile online portal.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources