KDE announces new KEEP recognition program to celebrate Kentucky’s public school educators















The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) has announced a new recognition program to celebrate distinguished teachers, teacher specialists, and school leaders in the Commonwealth’s public schools.

Individuals may recommend up to three certified teachers, teacher specialists, assistant principals and/or principals currently serving in Kentucky’s public schools for the 2023 Kentucky Exemplary Educators Program (KEEP). Self-recommendations will not be accepted.

To receive the recognition, recommended individuals should be early- to mid-career professionals with at least 5 years of experience and whose contributions to education are largely unheralded, yet worthy of the spotlight. Individuals also should demonstrate all of the following:

• Exceptional educational talent as evidenced by effective and innovative instructional practices and student learning results in the classroom and school; • Exemplary educational accomplishments and leadership beyond the classroom that provide models of excellence for the profession; • Engaging and inspiring presence that motivates and impacts students, colleagues and the community; and • Strong, long-range potential for professional and policy leadership.

“This new statewide initiative is an opportunity for school leaders to honor hard-working educators and promote a culture of excellence and pride in the profession,” said Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass. “I encourage all district leaders, families and community stakeholders to take advantage of this recognition program.”

Qualified individuals recommended for KEEP will receive a certificate of excellence from KDE and may be considered for other recognitions and opportunities, including invitations to sit on advisory councils and committees.

Recommendations for exemplary educators should be submitted via the online KEEP recommendation form by May 30. Individuals selected for 2023 KEEP will be notified this fall.

Kentucky Department of Education