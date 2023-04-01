KASAP to air sexual assault survivor documentary during Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April















The Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs (KASAP) has produced a statewide documentary with 12 sexual violence survivors and counselors to raise awareness of the impact of sexual assault on local communities and the resources available in Kentucky to help survivors across the Commonwealth.

The hour-long documentary “Believe Me – Help and Hope for Sexual Assault Survivors” will share powerful stories from Kentucky survivors to offer hope to those with similar experiences. The documentary will air during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month in April on KET.

According to the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, over half of women and nearly one in three men in the United States have experienced sexual violence involving physical contact during their lifetime. In Kentucky, more than 39% of women and 18% of men have experienced contact sexual violence.

According to data from the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, almost half of those raped in Kentucky had their first victimization when they were under the age of 18. Additionally, 82% of first victimizations in the state happened before the age of 25.

“Sexual violence is not just a local issue. It affects every community in Kentucky, and often by people the survivor knows, as statistics show that 88% of contact sexual violence is perpetrated by an intimate partner, family member or acquaintance,” said Missie Quillen, Executive Director, Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs. “With this documentary, we hope to reach all survivors of sexual violence in our state, so they know they are not alone and that there are resources available to help them. We are so grateful to the survivors who were willing to share their personal stories to reach others in Kentucky with their message of hope and healing.”

KASAP is a coalition of 13 sexual assault programs and crisis centers that serve every county in the Commonwealth. The organization is a unified voice against sexual violence and advocates for sexual violence survivors. KASAP’s local programs are not limited to survivors of rape but also serve survivors of sexual harassment, sexual assault, or sexual violence.

The Ion Center for Violence Prevention is part of this coalition, serving Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Fleming, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson counties.

“We are proud to be part of this coalition and to participate in the work KASAP is doing to make a difference in our state, including with this documentary,” said Christy Burch, CEO, The Ion Center for Violence Prevention. “Our work is making a difference in the local communities we serve and for the survivors who are healing. No matter when someone’s sexual assault experience occurred, whether recently or decades ago, we are here to listen and help.”

“What happened to you is not your fault. There are people out here that believe you and who want to support you – thinking about our local rape crisis centers and the services that they have,” said Astraea Howard, Prevention Coordinator, Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs. “And also, there are people working to keep this from happening to someone else. I think that’s really important for survivors to hear is – this isn’t inevitable, we can prevent this, and that is what we need to do.”

Local centers and organizations that are part of the KASAP coalition include Lotus Children’s Advocacy & Sexual Violence Resource Center (Region 1), Sanctuary, Inc. (Region 2), New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services (Region 3), Hope Harbor, Inc. (Region 4), Silverleaf Sexual Trauma Recovery Services (Region 5), The Center for Women and Families (Region 6), The Ion Center for Violence Prevention (Region 7 & 8), Pathways, Inc. (Region 9 & 10), Mountain Comprehensive Care Center’s Healing Program for Survivors of Sexual Assault & Domestic Violence (Region 11), The Rising Center (Region 12), Cumberland River Victims Services (Region 13), Adanta Sexual Assault Resource Center (ASARC)(Region 14), and Ampersand Sexual Violence Resource Center of the Bluegrass (Region 15).

“Believe Me – Help and Hope for Sexual Assault Survivors” will air Tuesday, April 25th at 9:00 p.m. (KET 3 Kentucky Channel), Wednesday, April 26th at 1:30 p.m. (KET 3 Kentucky Channel), and Sunday, April 30th at 2 p.m. (KET).

To learn more about KASAP, visit www.kasap.org.

Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs