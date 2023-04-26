John Calipari’s Wildcats to represent U.S. in Globl Jam at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre July 12-16















By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Kentucky will represent the United States in the Globl Jam this summer.

The Wildcats will participate in the event July 12-16 in Toronto Ontario at the Mattamy Athletic Centre sponsored by Canada Basketball and the National Association of Basketball Coaches. The five-day event will showcase teams 23-and-under from across the globe. Teams will compete in a round-robin format July 12-15 followed by the bronze and gold medal contests on July 16.

“Not only does the University of Kentucky men’s basketball program have a rich history of success at every level, but a prominent contingent of Canadian alumni playing in the NBA and internationally overseas,” President and CEO of Canada Basketball Michael Bartlett said. “To be able to add them to our talented field of teams this summer at GLOBL JAM is truly exciting and we’re looking forward to welcoming their players, coaches, staff, and fans to Toronto this July.”

Kentucky coach John Calipari said his squad is looking forward to participating in the tourney.

“We’re so appreciative of the NABC and Canada Basketball for the invitation to participate in the GLOBL JAM,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “They have put together a field full of talented and tough teams that will begin to help us prepare for the upcoming season, while also providing us with another special trip for not only our team but for our fans as well.

“On behalf of everyone at the University of Kentucky and our team, we’re honored to represent the United States and we’re excited to get to Toronto and take part in this terrific event.”

NABC Executive Director Craig Robinson said the Wildcats are the perfect fit.

“The NABC is committed to elevating the game of basketball across the globe, and we’re thrilled to partner once again with Canada Basketball in support of GLOBL JAM,” Robinson said. “Kentucky is among the most storied programs in men’s college basketball history, and will serve as a fitting representative for our country and our sport on this prominent international stage.”