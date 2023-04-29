Jan Hillard: Understanding conspiracy theories — weaving together not-so-whole cloth















Today we hear much about conspiracy theories. Both fringe groups and some leaders use conspiracy theories as general explanations for how government “really” works. Conspiracy theories serve a purpose for some, as they have forever. They provide order for making sense of a complex and chaotic world by tying together disparate facts into an imagined “truth.”

Conspiracy theories help convince the adherent that only they and other followers know the “real” truth.

At their core, conspiracy theories are messianic, cult-like, and dangerous.

Let’s explore dimensions of conspiracy theories. These include: a universal definition, estimates of the number of Americans who believe these theories, the psychological characteristics of believers, and the logical fallacies that accompany conspiracy theories.

Counting up the number of Americans who believe in conspiracy theories is a difficult task. It is complicated by the several levels of conspiratorial thinking. For example, a recent Associated Press/NORC survey found that 48% of Americans believe that we are governed by an “unknown group.” Almost half of Americans agreed with the statement, “The people who really run the country are not known to voters”. While the question captures a dimension of conspiracy thinking, it likely a product of common stereotypes related to who runs the government. These stereotypes include the role of lobbyists, political parties, the media and the rich.

The day-to-day workings of government are multi-faceted, slow-moving, and out of the media spotlight. The media reports news, defined as what is new and different. The ingredients of a salable story include drama, and intrigue that combine to create spectacle that will attract viewers. And while these requirements don’t focus on the day to day workings of government, they influence what the public consumes. Some media focus more on spectacle more than others, growing stanch adherents who exclusively see government and politics through a single lens. .When researchers ask questions that include the key features of prominent conspiracies, the number of Americans who agree with these questions is much smaller. For example, 32% agree with the statement, “Much of our lives are being controlled by plots hatched in secret places”. While a smaller number,it is still surprising large, influenced by pervasive media outlets such as Fox News and reverberated across social media.

A 2021 article by Sandra Silva-Casabianca and Traci Pendersen titled “Why Do

Some People Believe in Conspiracy Theories” (psychcentral.com), offers a definition of conspiracy theory and explores the personality characteristics of individuals who hold theories. These authors define conspiracy theory as, “an idea that a group of people are working together in secret to accomplish goals that relate to domination and/or destruction of social systems” (i.e. government, business, education, church, the media). While parts of this definition could encompass groups such as organized crime and drug cartels, evidence points to crimes of opportunity as their sole motivation, not world dominance.

True conspiracy theories include bad actors who are external to the group of followers and who seek sinister societal-wide havoc. At their core true conspiracies theories lack proof and empirical evidence. Conspiracy theories often posit that proof is hidden or somewhere in the background and that the named actors and groups cleverly hide the evidence. Those who embrace conspiracy theories often use a rationalization called “infinite regression”. Here, when a believer cannot find evidence of a conspiracy at one level, they argue that there is a hidden force in the background who is in fact the controlling the now disproven force. If this new force is disproven, believers then argue that there a controlling force further in the background and behind that another more powerful controlling force and so on.

Silva-Casabianca and Pedersen also make us aware of personality traits related to those who adopt conspiratorial thinking. They make clear that conspiracy thinking is accompanied by a cluster of traits. Each of these traits relates to a fearful response to chaotic, complex, and changing times. Each provides the conspiratorial individual with a false sense of security and order. According to a 2018 study by Joshua Hart and Molly Graether titled, “Psychological Predictors of Belief in Conspiracy Theories,” individuals’ conspiratorial personality traits may include:

• Paranoid and suspicious thinking

• Eccentricity

• Low trust in others

• Strong need to feel special

• Belief in the world as a dangerous place

• Finding patters across people and events when none exist

• Narcissism

• Seeking power over others

Individuals who possess combinations of these traits are characterized as falling on the schizotpy spectrum. Schizotpy is defined as a “mental health condition marked by a consistent pattern of intense discomfort with relationships and social interactions.”

Schizotpy connotes a reaction to uncertainty, suspicion of the current social and political order, isolation, and fear. Correspondingly, these individuals may limit their information sources to singular social media and/or media outlets, especially those that reinforce one another. In addition, they find comfort from those who agree with them, especially those whose world view provides them with an organizing narrative.

Conspiratorial thinking grows from suspicion. In a paper titled, “Why Humans are Vulnerable to Conspiracy Theories,” Richard Friedman MD makes the case that suspicion and paranoia have naturally accompanied human evolution, arguing that, “having the capacity to imagine and anticipate that other people might form coalitions and conspire to harm one’s clan, confers an adaptive advantage.”

Friedman points out that early human survival was strengthened by hyper-awareness and pattern-seeking in spite of inaccuracies. Our fight or flight response allowed us to be ever-vigilant and ready to take action. These same mechanisms undergird irrational, conspiratorial thinking. While these thought mechanisms can protect us, they can lead us far astray from reality.

In addition to associated personality traits, conspiratorial thinking is prone to cognitive biases. Cognitive biases refer to errors in judgment and thinking that lead us to wrong conclusions. Often cognitive biases are the product of inaccurate observation, rushing to conclusions, justifying, or the role of ego. One of the most common cognitive biases associated with conspiratorial thinking is apophenia.

Apophenia refers to everyone’s tendency to find patterns or connect the dots.

This process is linked to our survival as a species. As Friedman states, “humans detect patterns out of randomness in an effort to quickly make sense of the world around them. This can include finding patterns in everything from clouds to political speeches”. Friedman continues, “for a species so intent on connecting the dots and making sense of the world, an information-rich environment is fertile ground for conspiracy theories”. Once a conspiracy theory is formed individuals then fall prey to another powerful cognitive bias referred to a confirmation bias.

With this flaw we protect our beliefs by disregarding information that challenges or runs contrary to our beliefs. Conformation bias protects our investment in our beliefs and shuns away any evidence to the contrary.

The dark side of conspiracy theory is illustrated by QAnon. An article by Kevin Roose of the New York Times, chronicles the rise of QAnon and the sort of conspiracies QAnon followers have come to embrace. From its beginnings as a fringe movement, Roose reminds us that QAnon’s rise to prominence began in 2020 coinciding with the COVID epidemic. The epidemic set the ideal stage for the development of conspiracy theories linking together for believers fear, apprehension of science, and distrust government.

By 2021, an NPR poll found that 17% of all adults expressed belief in QAnon theories. Followers include all educational and income levels and are almost exclusively white. QAnon proudly announced its presence during the January 6th insurrection. President Trump has also carried the banner of QAnon, voicing conspiratorial beliefs and displaying the symbols of the movement. . In fact, QAnon adherents believe that President Trump periodically sends them coded messages indicating his support for QAnon.

At its core Roose states that, “QAnon is the umbrella term for a set of internet conspiracy theories that allege, falsely, that the world is run by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles.” The cabal is headed by Hillary Clinton, and other Democrats, as well as celebrities, the Pope and the Dali Lama. Together these individuals are thought to conspire to kill and eat their victims in order to extract a life-extending chemical called “adrenochrome”. Over time Roose notes that QAnon has moved to a “big tent” conspiracy theory encompassing many additional theories about 911, President Kennedy’s assassination, the moon landing, and UFO’s. Followers previously received QAnon messages via the “QDrop” app which has since been taken down. Today they rely on Facebook.

Members eagerly await “drops” much like new episodes in a fantastical movie series. However, this is not the stuff of entertainment as evidenced by the terrorist actions supporters are willing to take in the name of their cause.

At the most fundamental level, conspiracy theories use illusionary patters to form beliefs about the world. Using this basic definition, we could find conspiracy theories throughout time. We seek patterns to make sense of things we don’t understand and to protect ourselves. Today, conspiracy theories such as QAnon include some frightening differences. First, they are easily spread via social media, they are embraced by chosen authority figures, they provide comfort to those who are paranoid and unsure of their standing today and in the future. The bottom line is that we cannot take these conspiracy theories with a grain of salt.

The cloth they weave can smother our core values and our democracy.

Jan William Hillard, PhD., is data editor of the NKyTribune and chair of the board of its publisher, the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. He is retired Faculty Emeriti of Northern Kentucky University.