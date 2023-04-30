Inclement weather doesn’t dampen the mood as Kyians gather in Frankfort to kick off Derby Week















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

An intermittent light rain that fell during much of the afternoon failed to dampen the spirits of hundreds, if not thousands of people, who came to the grounds of the State Capitol on Saturday, for the second annual Kentucky Derby Week Kickoff.

The event featured activities for the entire family, including live music, art vendors, food trucks, Derby-themed crafts, a farmer’s market and more.

Gov. Andy Beshear read a proclamation marking April 29 to May 6 as “Kickoff to Derby Week,” a copy of which he presented to Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Franklin County Judge-Executive Mike Mueller, after congratulating them and thanking the sponsors for their support of the event, which he said helps celebrate what makes us uniquely Kentucky.

“I think we’ve realized over the past three and a half years how special it is to make memories with our family and friends,” Beshear said. “How precious life is, and today is a day at our State Capitol, where we;d have hundreds, maybe up to a thousand people, getting together to make those memories.”

He added, “Today is just a good day, and Frankfort and Franklin County are great hosts.”

When asked by Kentucky Today, the Governor said he was not yet ready to make his Derby pick.

“I’m still looking at a lot of them,” he stated. “Actually, I know a couple of the owners this year, as well as a couple of the trainers. I’d like to keep it in Kentucky, I’d like to be able to hand the trophy to somebody I know. But I’m still working on it.”

There was also a special edition of the Franklin County Farmers Market. It featured fresh, locally grown produce, bread, spreads, honey, canned goods, eggs, meats, herbs, perennial plants, vegetable plants and more. The participating farmers and producers came from Franklin and surrounding counties to sell their locally grown and produced Kentucky Proud products.