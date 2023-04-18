Hortons Corner celebrating its opening at 6th-Russell in Covington as three businesses will locate there















The Hortons (Tarris “Troy”, Tammy Siry, and Christion Horton) are bringing their talents to the corner of 6th and Russell in downtown Covington.

For the next decade, 130-132 W 6th Street will be home of Hortons Corner, which currently includes Hortons Barbershop Covington, owned by Christion Horton, Journey Counseling LLC, owned by Tammy Siry Horton, and Country Boy Entertainment LLC, owned by Tarris “Troy” Horton.

Tarris “Troy” finds this situation familiar. He has opened barbershops in Latonia (K.N.A.P.P.S.) and in the central business district (Cutman and Hortons Members Only) on Pike Street.

“This time I’m blessed to have a business on one of the most important intersections in the Commonwealth. For the next ten years, the landscape of Covington will change, with the old IRS land and the building of the new bridge.

Considering 6th street pumps right into the heart of Mainstrasee Village, I couldn’t have dreamed of a better location” says Tarris “Troy’ Horton.

Tammy Siry Horton M.A. LPCC is a mental health therapist, bringing her Journey Counseling LLC office to Hortons Corner. Due to the pandemic, Tammy had to move her business to strictly tele-heath.

“It feels GREAT to be able to see clients in person again,” she says.

Tammy is a trauma-informed therapist who specializes in EMDR.

Christion Horton, Licensed Barber Kentucky, 23, had his barber journey start while growing up in barbershops and studios since he can remember. This time it is his turn to learn the family business hands on.

“I can remember Chris setting up a lemonade stand in front of my shop in Latonia, Now, he has the Juice.” says Tarris.

Christion is coming straight out of barber school, bringing his leadership qualities, that he learned playing dual sports up to the collegiate level. But he is by no means a beginner when it comes to the art of cutting hair.

“I can remember cutting my father’s and brothers’ hair when I was 10 years old. After completing barber school and getting the proper license needed, I’m ready to get more experience and establish myself as a serious business owner,”

he says.

Hortons Barbershop Covington accepts walk-ins or call 859-415-0095 for appointments.

Tarris brings Country Boy Entertainment LLC office to Hortons Corner. CBE will manage Hortons Social Corner, a micro event space specializing in events for 20 people or less, #Djfannypack booking, and asktarrishorton.com social media marketing, podcast and recording studio business.

Tarris says, “We have a 10-year plan to become a landmark in Covington. Northern Kentucky is host to some of the most unique collections of thought in collaborative family businesses. After visiting Hortons Corner we want people to leave feeling better than they came in.”

Journey Counseling LLC Open House and NKCA Interest Meeting April 19th, 6-8 p.m. at Hortons Social Corner.

Come help plant the seeds of mental health awareness and welcome Journey Counseling LLC to the neighborhood. Please join us in open discussions about the importance of mental health. Counselors are invited to our open house to celebrate the relaunch of Northern Kentucky Counseling Association. Please join in for counselor self-care activities, networking with colleagues, and to learn about the many benefits of membership. Light refreshments will be served and self-care activities will be available.

Country Boy Entertainment LLC BBRL Music Business Workshop Series “Publishing 101” will be held at Hortons Social Corner.

Learn how to publish your music with a PRO such as ASCAP or BMI. Step 1 is to register with a PRO to collect your royalties. All artists signed to BBRL will learn how to get paid from their craft, says Tarris.

Hortons Barber Shop Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting will be April 21 at 4 p.m.