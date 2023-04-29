High school basketball rivals looking forward to being teammates on Kentucky All-Stars team















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

One of the best rivalries in 9th Region girls basketball over the last two seasons has been Cooper vs. Ryle. The high schools are located less than five miles apart in Boone County and one or both teams were ranked among the state’s top 10 going into their games against each other.

In the last two 9th Region tournaments, both teams made it to the championship game and Cooper won by close margins of eight and five points. The senior captains this year were Whitney Lind of Cooper and Abby Holtman of Ryle, who have played at least a dozen games against each other.

Last week, Lind and Holtman found out they’ll finish their high school careers as teammates. They were both selected to the Kentucky All-Stars team that will play two games against the Indiana All-Stars in June.

So how difficult will it be for two long-time 33rd District rivals to play together in the annual charity all-star games?

“Most people would think it is, but we were friends before we starting playing against each other,” Holtman said. “I think it’s easy just because we both love the game. As long as we’re playing, it doesn’t matter who we’re with.”

The two girls actually played together last summer on the Kentucky Premier 17-under club team. They both drew the attention of numerous college recruiters and made commitments with NCAA Division I teams before the school year began.

Holtman, a 6-foot shooting guard, accepted a scholarship offer from the University of Cincinnati. Lind, a 6-foot-1 forward, signed with Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.

Last summer, they also played together in a Kentucky-Indiana junior all-star game. Several other girls on that team are also on this year’s Kentucky All-Stars senior roster.

“It’s a similar roster to the one we had last year with a few differences,” Lind said. “It’ll be really nice playing with all of them again. I know each of their games and their playing styles, so it’ll be a lot of fun playing together one more time.”

Lind averaged 16.1 points and 6.9 rebounds in her senior season and was named 9th Region Player of the Year. Holtman averaged 15.1 points and was among the state’s leading 3-point shooters, hitting 85 of 206 for 41.3 percent.

“Mainly, that’s what people see is my 3-point shooting, but I think I’ve improved a lot on my defense,” Holtman said. “That was my main focus the last three years – to contribute in other ways just in case my shot’s not falling.”

Since they’re too old to play on a club team this summer, the two seniors have been working out on their own to prepare for the transition to college basketball.

Lind will report to Lehigh on May 22 and has permission to come back for all-star team scrimmages and games. Holtman said her move-in day at Cincinnati is June 2, one week before the Kentucky-Indiana all-star games on Friday, June 9 in Owensboro and Saturday, June 10 in Indianapolis.

“It was definitely a goal after watching people older than me play in this and represent Kentucky,” Lind said. “Ever since then, I was like, ‘That would be really cool to play in.’ And here I am.”

Holtman said playing in the all-stars games with Lind makes the privilege even more special.

“We’ve been friends for our whole high school career,” she said. “I know how talented she is and I had confidence in myself, so it’s a blessing that I get to represent Kentucky and also have a friend doing it with me.”