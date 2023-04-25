Healthy Headlines: Tight pants syndrome is a real disorder that can potentially cause real health issues















The right clothes can make you feel confident and beautiful. However, the wrong clothes can not only make you uncomfortable, but they can also cause you pain and even make you sick. Two examples are tight pants syndrome from wearing constrictive jeans and foot issues from ill-fitting shoes.

Tight Pants Syndrome

It may sound like a made-up condition, but tight pants syndrome is an actual medical disorder known as meralgia paresthetica. It’s caused by tight pants that compress the nerve that runs from the base of the spine down the legs. Meralgia paresthetica typically only occurs on one side of the body and can feel like:

• Aching in the groin, though this is rare

• Burning, tingling or numbness in the outer thigh

• Pain in the outer thigh that might radiate to the knee

• Sensitivity to light touch, but not necessarily firm pressure, in the affected area

The best way to prevent tight pants syndrome is to avoid wearing tight clothing, particularly skinny jeans, tight stockings and girdles. You can also alleviate symptoms of meralgia paresthetica by losing weight.

In rare and more extreme cases, tight pants syndrome requires a corticosteroid shot or surgery to relieve the compressed nerve.

Other Issues Caused by Tight Pants

Tight pants syndrome isn’t the only problem tight clothing can cause. If your clothes are too tight, you may also experience:

• Acid reflux — Acid reflux happens when food, drink or other stomach contents leak back into your esophagus. You can relieve acid reflux symptoms by wearing loose-fitting clothes. • Poor blood flow — This can develop in people who wear neckties. Research suggests that tight ties can lead to poor blood flow to the brain. • Yeast infections — A vaginal yeast infection happens when the yeast cells in your vagina get imbalanced. Tight clothes can make you sweat more and increase moisture, which encourages yeast growth.

Foot Problems from Tight Shoes

Any woman who’s spent time in high heels knows the pain that fashion can inflict on feet. But stilettos aren’t the only perpetrator. Any shoe that’s too tight can lead to foot problems, such as pain, blisters, calluses, ingrown toenails and even toe deformities.

Bunions can develop if you wear tight shoes for too long. These painful, large bumps form when bone or tissue bulges out from the side of the big toe. When they get too large, they can cause the big toe to turn inward.

Crossover toe happens when you force your toes into a small toe box, like those found in pointed shoes. Eventually, this will make the second or third toe cross over the one next to it, which can lead to painful corns or calluses and make it harder to find shoes that fit.

Hammer toe develops if you regularly wear shoes that are too small. Cramped toes can’t lay flat, and eventually, the toe muscles no longer straighten out, leading to toes that are constantly bent.

For healthy feet, wear comfortable shoes that fit correctly and give your toes plenty of room.

Fashion can be fun, but if following a trend means wearing tight clothing or footwear, you might want to leave the look to others.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare