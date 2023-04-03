Green Umbrella’s Midwest Regional Sustainability Summit May 12 to feature local art exhibition















Green Umbrella’s 10th annual Midwest Regional Sustainability Summit on May 12 at the Duke Energy Convention Center will include an expanded art exhibition. In addition to a full day of programming with 80+ speakers and an exhibitor expo, the conference will feature 27 regional artists whose work aligns with this year’s Summit theme, “Imagine What’s Possible,” which invites us to come together in collective hope and renewed resilience amidst the climate crisis.

The art exhibition, curated by local artists Devan Horton and Sarah Richard, features a variety of mediums including paintings, sculptures, performances, sustainable fashion, as well as interactive and participatory installations. “With such an action-packed day and so much information to take in, I believe the artwork will help attendees process all that information and keep them inspired as they move throughout the day,” said Horton.

One installation will include a virtual reality space where participants will be invited to visualize the proposed on-road bicycle infrastructure transformations in Newport.

“Art can be a transformative tool for community organizing around the climate crisis,” said Richard. “To go beyond seeing this work as just a problem to what positive possibilities there are when we come together, is an inspiring opportunity.”

Tickets to the Summit are available at www.midwestsustainabilitysummit.org. Join leaders from across the Midwest to imagine possibilities that inform, empower, and motivate our actions to create a more vibrant, equitable, and thriving region. The Summit aims to be a spark for connecting, learning together, deepening our resolve, and joyously aid in finding our places in the mighty “we” rising to secure a just and livable future.

