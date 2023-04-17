Governor orders flags at half-staff today for two soldiers killed when two helicopters crash during training exercise















Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset today, in honor of two Fort Campbell soldiers who died in a training exercise.

According to the U.S. Army, Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery A. Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary G. Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri, died March 29 when two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters crashed in Trigg County, during a routine training mission.

The soldiers were assigned to 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell.

Funeral services for Barnes will be held at First Baptist Church in Clarksville, Tennessee, today.

Funeral services for Esparza, who was posthumously promoted to chief warrant officer 3, will be held at Crosspoint Church in St. Louis, Missouri, today.

Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Gov. Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute.